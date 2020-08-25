BRISTOL — Veteran cyclist Marc Poland set an unofficial world record in one category and just missed out on another Tuesday morning at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The three-time national endurance champion went 128 laps around the bottom of the BMS oval in 2:31:41. It set a new 100-kilometer outdoor track record for cyclists over the age of 60. He came up just short of the world record of 2:29:13 for ages 50-plus, set by Arizona rider Daniel McGehee on Aug. 28.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gone that hard before,” said the 62-year-old rider from High Cove, North Carolina. “I got everything out of my legs that was there. You have to take what the body will give you. I would be happier if I were faster, but isn’t that always the case? I will take it.”
Documents from the ride will be examined over the next 2-3 weeks by the WUCA (World Ultra Cycling Records) before Poland’s time becomes official.
Promoting the ride a month ago, Poland set a goal of breaking what was then the 50-plus world record of 2:47:49 set by Englishman Chris Hopkinson. He easily beat that time and also reached a personal goal of doing the first 80 kilometers in less than two hours.
He had to overcome both the mental and physical challenges of pushing himself to the brink.
“The hardest part of hitting that limit and keeping it right on that line,” Poland said. “I could have pushed a little harder and probably ended up passed out.”
Bristol Motor Speedway is best known for its NASCAR races, where all-time greats like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon have all visited victory lane. Poland found it to be a great place to pedal to his fast time.
“It was perfect. They call it the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile,’ and I don’t think I could have found a better set-up,” he said. “Of course, the turns aren’t as challenging at 25 mph as 125 mph, but I had my own challenges. I’m grateful to Speedway Children’s Charities for putting this all together.”
Proceeds from the ride will benefit Coalition For Kids in Johnson City. Poland spoke to a group of C4K youngsters a month ago and plans to again in a few weeks to share the details of his ride.
“It was gratifying to spend a couple of hours there and try to spark that idea of imagination for those kids,” he said. “I will go back there in a couple of weeks to let them know how that imagination combined with hard work turns into accomplishment. If 20 or 30 kids come away thinking, ‘There’s something I want to do and I’m going to work for that,’ that’s better than thousands of dollars.”