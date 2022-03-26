As East Tennessee State continues to go through spring football practice, one of the goals is to see who will be ready to play in the fall.
Filling some holes on defense will be key.
ETSU was the Southern Conference’s top defensive unit in red-zone defense last season as well as being second in scoring defense, rushing defense and sacks and third in total defense. Suffice it to say that opponents had to work to score.
With several key losses, the challenge for the unit will be to live up to its own standards.
Losing inside linebackers Jared Folks and Donovan Manuel will hurt as will the graduation of defensive backs Tyree Robinson and Karon Delince. Folks is still around, helping out the coaching staff, while Manuel has transferred to Florida International after making 232 tackles in 30 games with ETSU. Manuel has reportedly been impressive in FIU’s early spring practices.
“We lost both inside linebackers,” new ETSU coach George Quarles said. “That’s probably a key spot. Coach (Billy) Taylor does a great job. There’s some good players there. Steven Scott had a really good day and he made quite a few plays last season. He’s worked extremely hard. There’ll be other guys that show up. We’ll move some guys around so there’s plenty of guys getting shots at that inside spot.”
Scott, who will be a junior in the fall, starred for ETSU early last season before getting hurt. He’s back and hopes to continue what he started in the Bucs’ 23-3 upset of Vanderbilt. He made 10 tackles and clinched the victory when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
“You can’t dwell on it too much, but it was a great day,” Scott said after a recent workout when he was asked how often he thought about that game. “We came together and overcame a lot. That was my first touchdown ever so I do cherish that moment a lot. I’m grateful for it. It was fun.”
Before ETSU beat Vanderbilt, nobody knew what to expect out of the season. Afterward, the goals changed dramatically and the team went on to win the Southern Conference championship. Scott is confident the Bucs have what it takes to manage those expectations.
“I think that there’s always pressure, especially after a conference championship and also taking down an SEC team,” Scott said. “You’ve just got to take that. I think there is pressure but I think we know how to handle it.”
Meanwhile, in the secondary, Robinson was an All-American safety and Delince was one of the fastest players in the SoCon. Alijah Huzzie and Mike Price return as starters. Zach West also appeared in all 13 games. Those three returners were all among ETSU’s top seven tacklers and West was the only player on the team to have at least one interception (1), sack (2) and fumble recovery (2).
Huzzie would rather focus on whom the Bucs have coming back rather than who they have lost.
“We are losing some but we have some that have backed us up and they have to step up and come to the plate and play,” said Huzzie, cousin of the Bucs’ star wide receiver Will Huzzie. “No matter who it is, they have to come in and get the job done.”