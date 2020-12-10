Silly season was busier than normal in this year with drivers and crew chiefs moving, new tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and others taken off.
The biggest changes come with the schedule itself, highlighted by the Food City Dirt Race announced for Bristol Motor Speedway. The format for the race weekend is yet to be announced, but regardless, it will be the first time since September 1970 that NASCAR’s premier series has raced on dirt.
Another big change for the weekend is the NASCAR Truck Series replacing the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the weekend schedule.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September will again be a part of the NASCAR playoffs, while there will be a third Cup Series race in Tennessee with the addition of Nashville Superspeedway to the schedule.
There is also a bigger emphasis on road course racing than ever before with the addition of Circuit of the Americas, Road America and racing at Indianapolis on the road course instead of the oval track.
The Busch Clash will be on the Daytona road course instead of the oval. It was announced Tuesday a race at the Daytona road course will replace California Speedway on the 2021 schedule. The plans to reconfigure California’s 2-mile oval to a half-mile short track have been pushed back as well.
DRIVER CHANGES
There is a major shakeup at Hendrick Motorsports with Alex Bowman now driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet with the retirement from full-time competition by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Kyle Larson, who won 45 dirt-track races over the season, will bring the No. 5 Chevrolet back to the grid.
Chase Elliott, fresh off his first NASCAR championship, will again be in the No. 9, while William Byron completes the young lineup as driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet.
Team Penske remains unchanged with Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney. The other major Ford team, Stewart-Haas Racing, has Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Cole Custer back. For the No. 14 Ford, rookie Chase Briscoe replaces Clint Bowyer, who is headed to the FOX television booth.
Joe Gibbs Racing still has Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., although Christopher Bell replaces Erik Jones in the No. 20 Toyota. Jones will take over the iconic No. 43 Chevrolet at Richard Petty Motorsports.
The Petty ride was vacated by Darrell Wallace Jr., who will drive the No. 23 Toyota for Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Brad Daugherty, a teammate of Jordan’s at the University of North Carolina, is still co-owner of the No. 37 and No. 47 Chevys driven by Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Austin Dillon will return to the No. 3 car, alongside Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Dillon’s brother, Ty, is currently on the outside with Germain Racing shutting down.
Kurt Busch leads Ganassi Racing, while his new teammate will be Ross Chastain in the No. 42 Chevy. Chastain takes over for retired Cup champion Matt Kenseth.
Other changes abound with Front Row Motorsports looking for a driver to replace John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 38 Ford. Nemechek opted to leave the Cup Series and take over a Truck Series ride at Kyle Busch Motorsports.
DRIVER OF THE YEAR
Kingsport Speedway champion Kres VanDyke was honored Wednesday as Racer Insider News driver of the year.
VanDyke scored a track record 16 wins in a single season, including 15 wins in a row. Besides the track championship, he also won the Tennessee state champion for the NASCAR Weekly All-American Series.