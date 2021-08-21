With the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway less than a month away, the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field is nearly set.
Fourteen of the 16 playoff spots have been determined. Defending Bristol Night Race winner Kevin Harvick is in position to grab another spot if things go as expected Sunday at Michigan.
The final spot with Richard Childress Racing teammates Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon is still up for grabs, although Reddick took a major step forward at Indianapolis. He finished 10 positions ahead of Dillon and now leads him by 28 points in the driver standings.
Harvick, driver fo the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, was already qualified for the playoffs a year ago when he led the series with nine wins. In fact, he and Denny Hamlin combined to win 16 of the 36 races, although neither has won this season.
Hamlin has qualified for the playoffs by virtue of his second-place spot in the series standings. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota still has plenty to race for as he tries to catch Kyle Larson and earn 15 valuable playoff points for being the regular-season champion.
As for Harvick, he has accumulated enough points to qualify for the playoffs unless drivers behind him in the standings won both the races at Michigan and Daytona. While it’s an unlikely scenario, it’s not impossible.
Plenty of races at Michigan have come down to fuel mileage. It’s also a track where one of Harvick’s teammates, Chase Briscoe or Cole Custer, or another Ford-powered machine driven by Matt DiBenedetto could have the horsepower to pull off an upset.
If that were to happen, it would make the final regular-season race at Daytona a must-win for Reddick or Dillon to qualify. Nearly anything can happen at the restrictor-plate race at Daytona, evident by numerous upsets over the years — the most recent being veteran Michael McDowell’s win in the season-opening Daytona 500.
Of the already-qualified drivers for the playoffs, Kyle Larson has a big lead heading into the final two races. A five-time winner in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this season, he has already piled up 37 playoff points.
He’s in good shape to add the regular-season champion bonus, leading Hamlin by 22 points in the standings.
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, currently has three wins and 20 playoff points. The season’s other three-time winner, Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet, has 15 playoff points.
Two-time winners, Kyle Busch and defending series champion Chase Elliott, have 14 and 11 playoff points, respectively. They are followed by Joey Logano, winner of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol, and his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney with nine points apiece.
William Byron and Kurt Busch each have eight playoff points at the moment, followed by Brad Keselowski with seven. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Hamlin have five apiece, which ties them with Aric Almirola and McDowell.