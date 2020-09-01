Basketball players from across the country have come to Johnson City to be a part of the Experience Prep Academy team.
The former Bristol Prep Academy features a post-graduate program for players not heavily recruited out of high school or in need of improving their academic testing. It offers them a chance to play the top high school programs in the nation like Oak Hill Academy and IMG Academy.
This year’s class features players from as far north as Michigan and Minnesota and south from Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
One player that Experience Prep coach Patrick Grayson is excited about is 6-foot-4 guard Cameron George, who played at William Blount High School. He was the one of the top high school players in Tennessee last season, according to the Rick Bolus Scouting Report.
Others on the Rick Bolus list include Knox Catholic’s B.J. Edwards, whose father Brian was an ETSU football star, and University High guard Kaleb Meredith.
According to the Maryville Daily Times, George had partial scholarship offers from college teams and was offered a roster spot on Division III teams. Grayson likes his work ethic.
“Even though many gyms were shut down, he continued to condition,” Grayson said. “He was well-prepared and came in here ready to go.”
The team started practice on Aug. 22. Although it’s early and the season is about two months away, Grayson likes what he has seen so far.
“They’ve progressed really well,” Grayson said. “They get up at 6 a.m. every morning and run 3-5 miles. Then, we have practice daily and in the afternoons, they ACT prep and other studies.”
He points to James Jordan, who attended Roane State before moving to Division I Kent State, as a major success story for the program. Grayson said seven players from last year are playing at the next level. It includes former Karns player Mark Vance, who is now at Central Georgia Technical College.
As for this year’s class, it features a group of diverse talents.
Brandon Poggioli is a talented outside shooter from Raleigh, North Carolina, who starred at Athens Drive High School. He drained one 3-point shot after another during Friday’s practice.
Fahat Omar is a hard-nosed 6-foot-1 guard from Minnesota, while other guards include Marco Beasley from Detroit and Joshua Bucknor from Birmingham, Alabama.
Grayson had the team doing 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 drills during Friday’s practice, in which they were working on basics like the point to pass the ball.
“This was a review week to see what we know, what we don’t know and how well we were taught before we got here,” Grayson said. “We find a variety of different things that each kid needs to work on. Some, it could be their weak hand. Others need to work on their bodies. We have a couple of 6-6 guys who need to put weight on.
“Another didn’t get to play his senior year because of a transfer rule and he just needs to be seen.”
Grayson, who had stints in professional leagues from 2006-11, founded the program five years ago and is seeing his vision come to fruition. He is a 2000 graduate of Johnson County High School, having played for coach J.R. Campbell and later serving as a volunteer assistant to George Pitts at King University during the 2015-16 season when the Tornado won the Conference Carolinas championship and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.
He has turned over many of the business decisions to operations manager Ra Lovingsworth and is now able to fully concentrate on coaching and player development.
“This is fun because this is what I wanted to start the program for,” he said. “I never wanted to do the business relations. All I wanted to do was basketball.”