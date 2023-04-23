Players of different skill levels competed for medals at the Go.All.Out pickleball championships at Memorial Park Community Center over the weekend.
In one of the fastest growing sports in terms of participation, there were 145 players from eight different states at the Johnson City event.
While the game most resembles tennis, there are elements of badminton, racquetball in play. The ball is closer to a wiffle ball than a tennis ball.
The Erwin duo of Kerri King and Angie Martin won bronze medals in the women’s 2.5 and 3.0 doubles. King, the former girls’ basketball coach at Unicoi County High School, was turned on to the sport two years ago.
It has given her a good outlet to feed her competitive juices since getting out of basketball.
“I was trying to fill the void of all the time I was putting into coaching,” King said. “We had a group of friends who started playing and the director of the YMCA taught us how to keep score. We started playing Tuesday and Thursday mornings and it started from there.”
Martin played tennis in high school, while King didn’t have any background in the racket sports. There aren’t outdoor courts in Erwin, so they played indoors where the ball is a little different.
The game has opened up other experiences. It has been a great way to make new friends across the whole region from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
They’re playing in a tournament in Asheville next week with other tournaments in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Knoxville and Mars Hill coming up soon.
“We travel everywhere and we know 80 percent of the people here today,” King said. “We’ve met tons of new people in the Tri-Cities and the whole region.”
KINGSPORT CHAMPS
The Kingsport duo of Justin Miller and Justin Lane captured the gold in the men’s 3.5 doubles, 35-over division. Miller had a tennis background, playing all four years at Sullivan North High School.
However, he explained there are some major differences with the matches typically around 20 minutes.
“It’s faster paced where you don’t have the two faults per serve,” Miller said. “The game moves along quicker, but there’s less running which is nice as you get older. It’s so addictive. I started playing in November and I will play 2-3 hours per day.”
The two explained how the popularity has exploded in Kingsport where the courts at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center stay packed. There’s also a nice place to play at the old Lynn View school.
Lane didn’t play tennis in high school, but has played racquetball and badminton frequently as an adult. He likes how quickly the matches are and the exercise they provide. Even more than competing for medals, it’s a fun way to fellowship with friends.
“I saw people playing inside at Lynn View and thought it looked like fun,” he said. “They were having lessons at V.O. Dobbins through the Eastman Rec Club so I signed up for those. We got a group together to start playing and now we play all the time.”
PICKLEBALL RESULTS
Go.All.Out Championships
At Memorial Park Community Center
Men’s Doubles (2.5 & 3.0) Ages (15+, 35+, 50+)
Gold—Mark Cutright & Joshua Cutright
Silver—Bill Bridges & Abel Dela Cruz
Bronze—Mark Flory & Gregory Flory
Men’s Doubles (3.0), Combined (60+, 70+)
G — Bill Blair & Ronnie Kolb
S—Claude Poisson & Lyle Hill
B—Michael Lackey & Ron Best
Men’s Doubles (3.5), Combined (35+, 50)
G—Justin Lane & Justin Miller
S—Zack Wynegar & Jimmy Morani
B—Vic Navy & Deloyn McDonough
Men’s Doubles (3.5), Combined (60+, 70+)
G—Wendell Smith & Buddy Stribling
S—Pat Caldwell & Mark Darling
B—Darryl Stephens & Deloyn McDonough
Men’s Doubles (4.0-Under), (60+)
G—Jeff Johnson & Stephen Street
S—Robert Russell & Timothy Robinson
B—James Flannagan & Gene Couch
Men’s Doubles (4.0)
G—Alex White & Criss Golden
S—Jeff Eisfelder & Hanes Torbett
B—Timothy Robinson & CJ Manahan
Mixed Doubles (2.5), Combined (15+, 50+)
G—Rene Kein & Abel Dela Cruz
S—Lori Bridges & Bill Bridges
B—Kathi Hill & Louis Trivette
Mixed Doubles (3.0-Under), (35+)
G—Brandy Coates & Joseph Canaday
S—Jennifer Flory & Mark Flory
B—Kristen Bishop & Daniel Bishop
Mixed Doubles (3.0-Under), Age (50-59)
G—Ching Yuan & Gregory Flory
S—Jill Cutright & Mark Cutright
B—Angie Martin & Philip Martin
Mixed Doubles (3.0-Under), Age (60-75)
G—Donna Bermuda & Walter Lilley
S—Linda Stollings & Mike Stollings
B—Jan Brown & Darryl Stephens
Mixed Doubles (3.5 & 4.0), (15+)
G—Donna Spurling & Travis Williams
S—Elizabeth Coffey & Thomas Webstr
B—Candice Weddle & Adam Henderson
Mixed Doubles (3.5 & 4.0), (35+)
G—Tammy Moore & Bryan Upshaw
S—Linda Betz & Jason Baril
B—Gina Lawson & Scott Dietrich
Mixed Doubles (3.5 & 4.0), Ages (60-69)
G—Melinda Tate & Jeff Johnson
S—Mary Ann Strong & Brad Strong
B—Kay Parker & Buddy Stribling
Mixed Doubles (3.5), Ages (50-59)
G—Lesa Haynes & David Eversole
S—Laura Lutz & Richard Lutz
B—Becky McDonough & Ethan Carver
Women’s Doubles (2.5 & 3.0), Combined (15+, 50+)
G—Elizabeth Blakely & Stephanie Saxsma
S—Rene Kein & Lori Bridges
B—Angie Martin & Kerri King
Women’s Doubles (3.0), Combined (60+, 70+)
G—Ching Yuan & Tae Ku
S—Kay Parker & Lesa Haynes
B—Doris Bristow & Connie Meader
Women’s Doubles (3.5 & 4.0), Combined (15+)
G—Mary Ann Strong & Jessica Compton
S—Marie Cunningham & Tracy Davidson
B—Allison Crosby & Elizabeth Coffey
Women’s Doubles (3.5 & 4.0), Combined (50+)
G—Donna Spurling & Melissa Steward
S—Stacie Torbett & Kim Eisfelder
B—Denise Penzkofer & Cathy Burgess
Women’s Doubles (3.5), Age (60+)
G—Mary Ann Strong & Melinda Tate
S—Denis Penzkofer & Cathy Burgess
B—Sheri Lalumondier & Tammy Banich