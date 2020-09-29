The Johnson City Cardinals no longer exist, but there will be baseball next summer at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball jointly announced Tuesday that the Appalachian League would become a wood bat league for elite college players. All 10 Appalachian League cities will keep their teams, although they will all go through a rebranding process and get new names and logos.
“We’ve already started the process,” Johnson City General Manager Zac Clark said. “We have been doing very diligent research on this community trying to come up with something very personal, very deeply rooted in the community.”
A new name could be chosen by mid-October.
“We’re taking our time to make sure we get the right name, but we’re also moving very quickly,” Clark said. “This is a huge decision for us. We want to make sure we get it right. We want to hit a home run with it.”
Boyd Sports will continue to run three Appy League teams, in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville. Those teams will be going through the same rebranding process.
For a while, it appeared as though the Appalachian League would be eliminated when MLB’s agreement with Minor League Baseball ended at the end of September. Now with rising freshmen and sophomores coming to the towns — 300 players are expected to take part — the Appy League will live on, just in a new format.
“This is a great way to keep baseball in our communities,” Clark said. “It’s been a roller-coaster. We’ve worked so hard here in Johnson City and we finally felt like we had made baseball a popular entertainment option for the community. We felt like we had broken through, and to think we were going to lose our team was heartbreaking.
“Throughout this whole process, Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have been very direct, very straightforward, and they have delivered on everything they said they would.”
Chris Allen, the president of Boyd Sports, is on the advisory committee for the new league.
“We are excited for the opportunity to continue to bring our level of high quality family entertainment to East Tennessee,” Boyd said in a statement released by his company. “This new agreement will provide new opportunities to showcase how we can create fun and memorable experiences for our fans. We welcome the partnership with MLB and Team USA as we look forward to many great years to come.”