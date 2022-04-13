There are plenty of places to go and experiences to have in the Tri-Cities.
Whether you're a local that has lived here for over 30 years or visiting for the weekend, there are endless possibilities for fun and adventure.
The following are a few examples of museums, zoos and other attractions throughout the area.
BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM
The Museum — located at 101 Country Music Way in Bristol, Va. — is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and tells the story of the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions.
This was a historic event that sparked what is now known as the “big bang of country music.” These recordings continue to influence and inspire the music of today.
Through text and artifacts, multiple theater experiences, and interactive displays — along with a variety of educational programs, music performances, and community events — the exciting story of these recording sessions and their far-reaching influence comes alive.
Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum also houses a collection of related objects, photographs and paper ephemera, and digital items.
For more information on the Museum’s extensive history and a wealth of information, visit the website at www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
HANDS ON! DISCOVERY CENTER
The Hands On! Discovery Center is a non-profit, all-ages science center offering fun interactive programs and experiences that include immersive interactive exhibits, a musical Tesla coil, giant building blocks, a 3-story Paleo Tower and an art studio.
It is located at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Gray next to Daniel Boone High School. The Gray Fossil site and Museum is also at this location.
Visitors are invited to engineer a rocket, create a masterpiece and uncover something new.
You can get up close and personal with an active fossil dig site dating back five million years with exhibits and programs featuring plant and animal fossils that have been unearthed at the Gray Fossil Site, including tapir, red panda, rhinoceros and a 10-ton mastodon.
For more information, you can visit www.visithandson.org.
BRIGHTS ZOO
Beginning in 2007, Brights Zoo opened the gates for school tours of the facility. The tours are designed to educate children of any grade level about pivotal issues concerning the support and welfare of animals everywhere.
Hours vary depending on the season, so check www.brightszoo.com/index.php for the most up-to-date schedule. The zoo is located at 3425 Highway 11E in Limestone.
CREATION KINGDOM ZOO
The Creation Kingdom Zoo is ranked as one of Virginia’s best zoos and the Tri-Cities area’s top attractions.
The zoo offers you the adventure of a lifetime, experiencing a variety of animals from around the world. From giraffes, bears, leopards and apes to camels, zebras, wildebeest and many species of primates, you’ll see conservation at work. Daily keeper talks will answer questions about the animals for which we care and our role in preserving them for future generations.
The zoo is a proud conservation partner with the Species Survival Program (SSP). Creation Kingdom is just minutes from Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, located at 1692 Snowflake Road in Gate City, Va. Visit www.creationkingdomzoo.com for more information.
BAYS MOUNTAIN PARK
Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in Kingsport is a 3,650-acre nature preserve and the largest city-owned park in the state of Tennessee.
The park features a picturesque 44-acre lake, a Nature Center with a state-of-the-art Planetarium Theater and Animal Habitats featuring wolves, bobcats, raptors and reptiles.
The Nature Interpretive Center was dedicated and opened on May 24, 1971, with eight park staff on board to continue the work that had already begun in serving the public and numerous school groups already visiting.
Since that time, the park has only continued to grow and serve. Animal habitats, such as the otter habitat, deer habitat, Herpetarium housing native reptiles and amphibians, have been added — and in 1992, gray wolves joined the lineup of species featured at the park. The Farmstead Museum was built and opened in 1988, preserving the story of those families mentioned earlier who lived on the mountain years ago.
In 2009, the park experienced another great development when the planetarium was totally renovated and upgraded. The $1.3 million project gave the new planetarium improved seating, a 6.1 surround-sound dome and, thanks to a Zeiss star projector, it now has a star field so realistic visitors can use a pair of binoculars to see stars on the dome they cannot see with the naked eye.
For more information, visit www.baysmountain.com.