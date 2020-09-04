George Pitts said he stands by his actions during his tenure as the men’s basketball coach at King University.
But the Bristol school was hit with major NCAA sanctions Friday, and Pitts was given a one-year show-cause penalty.
The university was given three years probation for its men’s basketball team, and fined $2,500. Also, the school’s records have been vacated for games where ineligible student-athletes competed.
“It is ludicrous to think that a head coach can be held responsible for every indiscretion and mistake that his coaching staff commits,” said Pitts, a former head coach at Science Hill who is now the athletic director at Providence Academy. “I am appalled, disappointed, and angry that the NCAA has taken wins and championships away from teams and players who have had nothing to do with these allegations.”
Pitts said he was not surprised by the NCAA decision.
“I expected this would happen,” said Pitts. “The report says I didn’t promote an atmosphere of compliance. That’s their opinion, and it couldn’t be further from the truth. I did nothing wrong.”
Pitts' full statement can be viewed on the attachment on this page.
Pitts said the NCAA investigation “played a big role” in his decision to retire from King. Pitts coached The Tornado program from 2006-20. During that time, his teams made three NCAA Southeast Regional appearances and won several conference championships. He retired as the winningest coach in King’s history with a record of 299-134. Including high school, Pitts has 1,119 victories.
The show-cause order means any NCAA member school who wants to employ Pitts must show cause why he should not have restrictions on athletically related activity.
A two-year show-cause order was given to former associate head coach, Nick Pasqua.
Pitts said he could appeal the NCAA decision, but will not pursue it.
“It would be a waste of time, I don’t have the money, and I’m happy where I am,” Pitts said. “I was anxiously awaiting what door the Lord had opened for me. Providence Academy offered me a job, and I felt that was where the Lord wanted me. I have been here for two months, and I absolutely love it. I am very thankful to be here. I don’t know what the Lord has in store for me, but I plan on being at Providence Academy for a long while.”
The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions findings included misconduct in the university’s work-study program, academics, and also impermissible benefits. The committee said Pitts violated head coach responsibility rules, and the university did not monitor the men’s basketball work-study program.
The work-study violations involved 28 men’s basketball student-athletes receiving more than $22,000 of pay they did not earn, the committee found. The student-athletes, who were supervised by the former associate head coach, rounded up the amount of time they worked and logged inaccurate hours, including times when they were competing. The former associate head coach approved the hours without confirming the accuracy. In addition, the university did not appropriately act on information suggesting the reported hours might be inaccurate.
Other violations occurred in the men’s basketball program when the former associate head coach provided impermissible recruiting benefits to two prospects when he made substantive edits to the prospects’ admission essays. The essays were used by the university to help gauge whether potential students, who did not meet admissions criteria, had the ability to complete college-level work and should be accepted for admission. The former associate head coach also allowed one of the prospects to impermissibly spend two days in his home, where he was provided with cost-free tutoring in a math course the prospect needed to pass to be eligible.
The committee noted the former associate head coach at no time inquired whether he could assist with the essays or whether the prospect could stay at his home. Additionally, the committee said the head coach was aware the prospect was going to stay at the former associate head coach’s home but did not ask the compliance office if the arrangement was allowable.
The former associate head coach also engaged in academic misconduct on behalf of a student-athlete. The committee said he substantially edited a student-athlete’s take-home test, which the student-athlete then submitted for credit. The university determined the former associate head coach’s editing violated the university’s honor code and the student-athlete had engaged in academic misconduct.
The committee said the head coach violated head coach responsibility rules when he was involved in arranging for impermissible recruiting benefits and failing to monitor his staff. In its report, the committee said, “A culture of rules compliance starts at the top. When head coaches do not communicate with the compliance office regarding the permissibility of actions they and/or their staffs are taking, they fail to meet their responsibilities and set poor examples for their staffs.”
The university failed to monitor the operation of the men’s basketball work-study positions, which allowed the student-athletes to be paid for the work that was not performed. The committee said the university did not adequately educate and train the former associate head coach and failed to adequately monitor the associate head coach’s supervision of workers from his own sports program.