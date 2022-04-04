BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover was solid on the mound and backed up by a stout West Ridge defense in a 3-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Hoover, a junior left-hander, recorded nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings for the Wolves (7-5, 1-2) in the Big 5 Conference baseball victory. He gave up five hits and four walks, and most importantly, came through in the pressure situations.
None was more pressure-packed than the sixth inning as D-B’s Sam Ritz was racing toward home plate for the tying run. Hoover fielded a bunt and tossed the ball to catcher Will Harris, who tagged Ritz at the plate.
“That was just pure instinct. I knew I had to make a play at the plate,” Hoover said. “Everybody was yelling for it. I just had to get it out of my hand as fast as I could.”
The same could be said for Sean Reed, who made a strong-armed throw from third base to finish the inning.
“My uncle Rob is my pitching coach and he said to attack. That’s what I tried to do,” Hoover said. “They’ve got great hitters, but we executed the game plan. I’ve got a great defense behind me.”
Still, Dobyns-Bennett (7-6, 3-1) kept the pressure on. The Indians loaded the bases again in the final inning as Isaac Haynie came in to close out the game. Reed made another throw to first just in the nick of time for the final out.
Aiden Byington suffered the loss despite an outing in which he gave up just four hits, none for extra bases.
“We had bases loaded a couple of times, but couldn’t scratch anything across,” Indians coach Ryan Wagner said. “Hoover kept us off balance and they made some good plays defensively. Byington gave us a great opportunity. We just didn’t get it done at the plate.”
Ritz led Dobyns-Bennett, going 3 for 4, while Turner Stout was 2 for 3. Reed was 2 for 3 to lead West Ridge.
SCORING SUMMARY
Dobyns-Bennett jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Sam Ritz tripled to center field, scoring Jake Timbes. Ritz scored later in the inning off an RBI single by Turner Stout.
West Ridge answered in the bottom of the first as Wade Witcher drove in a run with a single and Brody Ratliff picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice.
The Wolves had the go-ahead score in the fifth inning as Isaac Haynie raced home with his second run of the game on a wild pitch.
“It was a great ballgame that could have gone either way,” West Ridge coach Mike Hoover said. “Drew threw a fantastic game and Byington was just as good for them. We happened to get one more break.
“I thought when we answered them in the first inning was huge. They put pressure on us, scoring a couple of runs on the ball in the outfield. But that’s what good teams have to do. We’ve been making a habit of that. We got behind in four games over the weekend and came back to win three of them. It shows a lot of guts from our guys.”
TUESDAY REMATCH
The teams will lock horns again Tuesday when the Indians host the Wolves at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Dobyns-Bennett showed its ability to bounce back a week ago. After a double-digit loss to Science Hill, the Indians defeated the Hilltoppers the next day.
“We showed a little resilience, but we played better tonight, pitched better and all that,” Wagner said. “We didn’t come through when we needed to. But we will have to learn from it and go on.”