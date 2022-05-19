Sectional day is here for baseball and softball teams.
At stake are berths in next week’s state tournament, and many area teams are in good position to make the leap.
Here is a preview of the matchups:
BASEBALL
Class 4A
Powell (26-5) at Science Hill (35-5)
7 p.m. FridayDepending on who the Panthers decide to pitch, this game could be tainted by controversy.
If Powell puts ace Charlie Smith on the mound — even for one pitch — by TSSAA rule it should be a forfeit. Smith threw 110 video-documented pitches — confirmed on Bearden’s GameChanger live-stream video — in Monday’s 1-0 win by Powell. By rule, Smith cannot pitch Friday as the number of pitches thrown requires four days of rest.
Keep in mind this rule was put in place by the TSSAA to protect the health of the student-athletes.
Powell’s GameChanger report had Smith with 105 pitches — the exact limit where he would still be eligible for Friday — but it only recorded eight of his 14 seventh-inning pitches. On the final batter, it shows Bearden’s Evan Goins putting the ball in play with a 1-0 count. The Bearden video screenshot shows it was actually a 3-2 count.
Bearden recorded all 14 seventh-inning pitches by Smith (see video screenshot accompanying this story), and had him at 109 pitches prior to the final pitch and final out of Monday’s game.
However, Bearden coach Dave Prichard signed a form that stated Smith had thrown only 105 pitch- es, TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said. Powell coach Josh Warner signed the same form, Gillespie said.
In golf, signing an incorrect scorecard can get a person disqualified. In baseball, it apparently allows the TSSAA to wash its hands of governing the situation.
“We go by the form that was signed by both coaches (Powell and Bearden) that has him at 105,” TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said. “You get into, ‘this GameChanger had this many,’ and maybe another GameChanger had this many, and video showed this many … that’s why we go by the form signed by both coaches.”
Even though Bearden’s live-stream video shows Smith throwing 110 pitches — by inning: 24, 18, 7, 21, 17, 9, 14 — and even though it would be easy to compare the seven-inning video to Powell’s GameChanger report, the TSSAA has stated its back is turned and the matter is closed.
Smith didn’t have his best game against Science Hill on April 15. The Hilltoppers touched him for six hits and five runs in just 2 2/3 innings in a 9-3 win.
And there are several things favoring Science Hill for Friday’s game. The Hilltoppers are the defending state champions, playing at home, and seeking their fourth straight state tournament berth. Ace Cole Torbett needed only 92 pitches in Monday’s game and is available for full usage. And Science Hill batters have produced four or more runs in eight straight games.
But there is one thing Powell can use that Science Hill doesn’t have: the revenge factor. This game is a rematch of last year’s sectional battle the Hilltoppers won 2-1 on Nate Conner’s bloop walk-off single.
“We know Powell will definitely not come up intimidated by the environment,” Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards said. “And this definitely turned into a rivalry because of the game last year. This will be a very intense game. There’s a lot riding on it.”
Edwards said he expects it to be the biggest crowd for a Science Hill game during his tenure as head coach of the Hilltoppers.
“I’m excited for that and excited we won the game Wednesday (a 4-3 seventh-inning comeback against Sevier County) so we can have this game in Johnson City,” Edwards said.
Class 3ASULLIVAN EAST (23-9) at ANDERSON COUNTY (21-18) — 7 p.m. FridayOnly one time in school history have the Patriots reached the state tournament, and that was with Stacy Carter — more known as a football coach — at the helm.
However, head coach Mike Breuninger has his team in a good spot to get there again, despite being on the road.
GIBBS (13-22) at TENNESSEE HIGH (26-9) — 5 p.m. FridayIt may be hard to view the Vikings as the favorite because they are playing a defending state champion, but the Eagles’ record isn’t stout.
However, Gibbs has won all of the games it had to win to this point.
The Vikings’ sticks have been hot, totaling 23 runs over the last two games.
Class 1AGREENBACK (19-11) at UNIVERSITY HIGH (22-11) — 6 p.m. Friday at David CrockettThe Buccaneers hope their state tournament roll continues into a fourth straight year.
In the month of May, UH has averaged an astonishing 15 runs per game.
As for the Cherokees, they’ve hit the ball well of late with 41 runs in their last four games. They made it to the state three years in a row from 2017-19.
HAMPTON (24-12) at COALFIELD (26-10) — 5:30 p.m. FridayCould this be the year of the baseball Bulldog?
Hampton has never reached the state tournament, but rides a school-record 24 wins into this contest.
Coalfield hasn’t been to the state in 13 years, but has a stout 26 wins and has played an extremely tough schedule with only one loss against Class 1A opponents.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
HERITAGE (21-13) at DANIEL BOONE (33-8) —
6 p.m. FridayIf statistics aren’t lying, the Lady Trailblazers are a sizable favorite.
While Boone boasts multiple Division I hitters in its lineup — along with the area’s premier power hitter in Maci Masters, who has 22 homers on the season — Heritage’s pitching has allowed an average of six runs per game along with 286 hits in 225 innings.
Although it should be pointed out Heritage pitcher Jordan Geary held Farragut to four runs, three earned, in the Region 2-4A title game Wednesday.
Offensively for Heritage, only one hitter is north of .375 in batting average. Kylee Thomas is hitting .436 with 17 doubles. Claire Foister has six homers and 38 RBIs.
DOBYNS-BENNETT (27-17) at FARRAGUT (38-3) — 6 p.m. SaturdayThere’s no sugar coating the challenge for the Indians as the Lady Admirals are the defending state champions.
Farragut is 38-3 this year after a 37-2 finish in 2021. Perhaps a small ray of hope for D-B is one of Farragut’s losses came against Science Hill, and the Lady Indians were competitive in a 6-2 early season loss to the Lady Admirals.
However, that was not against Farragut ace pitcher Avery Flatford. She has allowed only 52 hits in 107 innings with 199 strikeouts and has a record of 13-1 with the loss coming against Science Hill.
Class 3A
CARTER (18-24) at TENNESSEE HIGH (25-8) — 6 p.m. SaturdayLooking for its first-ever berth in the state tournament, the Lady Vikings meet a team that has lost 10 of its last 15 games.
GREENEVILLE (30-10) at GIBBS (37-4) — 10 a.m. SaturdayThe Lady Greene Devils are looking to reach the state for the first time since winning the Class AA title in 2015, but will have to do it against a team that has five straight appearances and 10 state championships overall.
Class 1A
HARRIMAN (19-3) at UNAKA (23-11) — 6:30 p.m. FridayThe Lady Rangers have made it to the state three times in the last five years while the Blue Devils are trying to get there for the first time since 2003.
NORTH GREENE (17-18) at OLIVER SPRINGS (19-6) — 2 p.m. SaturdayTrying to reach the state for the second straight season, the Lady Huskies must find a way past against a Bobcats’ program that has only been once — coming back in 2013.