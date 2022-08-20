BLUFF CITY — Talk about fans getting bang for their buck!
David Crockett traveled to Sullivan East on Friday night to open the prep football season for both squads. When all was said and done in this three-hour plus marathon, the two teams combined for 87 points on 13 touchdowns, which included back-to-back kickoff returns for TDs and two pass interceptions returned for scores.
There were 20 penalties and innumerable stoppages for cramps.
The Pioneers came away with a hard-earned, 49-38 come-from-behind victory over the determined Patriots.
“Hats off to Sullivan East, they are much improved,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley. “They really gave us some fits. But our kids never wavered. Even after getting down 13 early, they established the line of scrimmage and stayed with the run game.
“This was a total team effort that took all four quarters.”
East opened the contest with a 15-play, 79-yard scoring drive. Kaden Roberts dashed the final five yards to put the Pats on top 6-0.
Crockett’s Jaevon Emile took the ensuing kickoff at his own 8-yard line and zig-zagged his way through the East coverage team and raced all the way to the end zone.
Not to be denied, the Pats’ Tyler Cross took the next kickoff back 89 yards for a second return in a row and East was back on top 12-7.
By the end of the first quarter, East was on top 20-14.
In what would become a recurring theme all night, the Pats had missed their kick on the first point-after try and went for two on each of their next TDs. They were successful only once, leaving valuable points on the table.
East still held a tenuous 32-28 lead at the half, but Crockett scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to build just enough cushion to keep the Pats at bay down the stretch.
“The coaches got us fired up at halftime,” said Crockett quarterback Aiden Clark. “We came out with so much intensity and were really ready to play.”
Crockett used a committee of running backs to amass 238 yards rushing in the contest and burn up most of the clock in the decisive second half.
“Crockett came here expecting to win and that’s just what they did,” said East coach JC Simmons. “We made too many mental mistakes. We’re going to have to learn how to come together as a team to win games like this.”
Pats quarterback Drake Fisher completed 23 of 45 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Cross had four catches for 93 yards and two TD receptions to go along with his kickoff return for a score.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.