KINGSPORT — Bigger, stronger, faster and deeper are the perfect ingredients for a one-sided football game, and Dobyns-Bennett played that hand Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in a 49-6 victory over David Crockett.

The Indians (4-0) remained unbeaten heading into next week’s Region 1-6A game at West Ridge, which will be coming off an open date.

