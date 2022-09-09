KINGSPORT — Bigger, stronger, faster and deeper are the perfect ingredients for a one-sided football game, and Dobyns-Bennett played that hand Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in a 49-6 victory over David Crockett.
The Indians (4-0) remained unbeaten heading into next week’s Region 1-6A game at West Ridge, which will be coming off an open date.
Crockett (2-2) hung tough for a spell before D-B assumed total command the last part of the second quarter with four touchdowns in just over six minutes.
“It derailed in a hurry,” D-B coach Joey Christian said.
D-B, up 42-0 at halftime, compiled 353 total offensive yards to Crockett’s 111.
“We got beat up a little bit tonight — depth was obviously an issue,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “Hats off to (the Indians) for playing awfully hard. And they don’t play many guys both ways, which is quite a good thing for them because those guys are getting coached up on the sideline while we’re sending a kid back in on defense after he just played offense.
“That’s the nature of the beast. We can’t change it, so we have to man up and get back to work next week for a big (Region 1-5A) game at Tennessee High.”
POURING IT ON
The Indians led 14-0 when the avalanche started to bury the Pioneers, with a couple of special teams plays and an interception fueling the D-B fire.
A partially blocked punt led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Andrew Myers for a 28-0 lead, and a 22-yard punt return by Jonavan Gillespie set up a 19-yard scoring pass from Jake Carson to Hayden Russell to make it a 35-0 game.
Additionally, an Eli Wallace pick and subsequent 26-yard return positioned Peyton Brooks for a 3-yard TD plunge with 11 seconds left in the half.
Carson, a 6-foot-6 senior, did his thing all evening, completing 10 of 14 passes (all in the first half) for three touchdowns, no interceptions and 193 yards.
Included in his effort were two scoring passes to Russell, who caught three balls for 36 yards, and a 34-yard TD on a screen pass to Peyton Franklin, a fast-rising sophomore who also ran for a team high 62 yards.
The TD pass to Franklin gave D-B a 21-0 edge with 6:12 left before halftime.
Gillespie, who caught three passes for 80 yards, contributed early in the game with a 59-yard catch and run to the Crockett 2 to set up a short Brayden Simpson TD blast for the night’s first score, just 59 seconds into the game.
“Jake’s really taking care of the ball all year,” Christian said. “He’s a leader and he’s fully confident this year and understands the offense. He’s doing great.
“And he’s able to distribute it around to so many guys who can make plays.”
Like playmakers such as Russell, whose 4-yard scoring reception upped D-B’s lead to 14-0 late in the first half, and Franklin, who is just a sophomore.
“Hayden is the kind of kid you want on your team, the kind of kid you want dating your daughter and the kind of kid you want working for you in the future,” Christian said. “He’s a great football player but he’s a better young man.
“And Peyton Franklin can play. That was his second catch for a touchdown this year and he’s a good one. He’s going to have many, many more of those in his career at D-B, but he does nothing without those five big uglies up front.
“Our offensive line most of the time was able to control the line of scrimmage.”
OTHER SCORING
Hayden Jobe scored D-B’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run with 9:07 to play.
The Pioneers avoided a shutout when quarterback Jake Fox found Dillon Maupin for a 30-yard scoring pass with 2:08 left in the game.