BRISTOL — A baseball team better bring its collective hitting shoes when it travels to cozy Tod Houston Field, but right-hander Mason Johns was just too tough on David Crockett in Tuesday’s Big Seven Conference turnaround game, and Tennessee High rolled to a 14-6 win over the visiting Pioneers.
Crockett (6-2, 3-1) had beaten Tennessee High 9-7 on Monday, but this time the Pioneers ran into a savvy veteran who was just what the Vikings (8-2, 4-2) ordered.
A senior who has committed to King University, Mason covered six innings and allowed six hits while striking out 11 and walking seven. But despite all those free passes, the Pioneers were rarely able to take advantage.
“Mason did a great job mixing his slider,” said second-year Crockett coach Spencer Street. “It was good and we just didn’t pick it up. We’re a good fastball-hitting team and we showed that last night — showed it at times tonight. But we let him get ahead with his fastball, and we can’t afford to do that.
“We just didn’t have a very good approach tonight. We didn’t seem to have a sense of urgency at the plate and we left too many runners on base.”
CROCKETT STARTS FAST
The Pioneers continued their hot hitting early on, running out to a 3-0 edge through one-and-a-half innings, with Garrett Leonard smacking a two-run double in the first and Mason Britton launching a no-doubt home run in the second.
However, the Vikings then went to work on Crockett starter Issac Cook, a left-hander who was not able to get through the bottom of the second.
“We walked way too many people,” Street said. “But give them credit. When they were in a situation to hit, they hit it all over the park. Hats off to them.”
VIKINGS RALLY IMMEDIATELY
Down 3-0, Tennessee High blasted four doubles and a home run in the home half of the second, scoring six times to assume control of the game.
Brayden Blevins had the big blow with a two-run homer to cap the rally, after Johns, Cole Presson and Garrett Embree had ripped RBI-doubles.
Tennessee High made it an 8-3 game in the third, one run scoring on a wild pitch and another on a Brandon Wilhoit single.
Crockett did close to within 10-6 after a two-run sixth, but THS piled on four more runs in the bottom of the frame to win going away.
OFFENSIVE STARS
Johns was an offensive standout as well with three of THS’s 14 hits and two RBIs. Blevins had two base-knocks for the Vikings, as did Evan Mutter, who collected four RBIs. Presson had two hits and two RBIs.
Crockett received a strong offensive game from Brenden Reid, who fashioned two hits and knocked in a pair of runs with a sixth-inning double.
