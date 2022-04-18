KINGSPORT — On a cold and blustery Monday evening at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Dobyns-Bennett received terrific, clutch pitching and snared a 4-0 baseball win over Big 5 Conference rival David Crockett.
Dobyns-Bennett (16-7, 5-2) put together a couple of two-run innings to provide enough offense for starting pitcher Aiden Byington to do his thing and shut down the Pioneers (6-13, 2-5), keeping the Indians atop the league standings.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander, Byington went six-plus innings in a 117-pitch outing, striking out 11 and walking three while scattering five base hits.
“Byington was awesome against a really good-hitting team,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Obviously we’ve got to bounce back tomorrow and play them again over there, but we’ll definitely take this win.
“It was a good baseball game. We scored enough runs to get a good victory and Aiden and then Cade (Maynor) both did a really good job for us.”
Maynor earned a save the hard way, striking out three straight Pioneers after a walk and a Nate Lewis single off Byington put runners at second and third base.
In fact, Crockett had two other great chances to get on the board with runners in scoring position and nobody out in the sixth as well as a bases-loaded, one-out chance in the first. On both occasions, Byington snuffed potential rallies with back-to-back strikeouts, in addition to a harmless flyout.
“We just didn’t put the ball in play when we needed to,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “We struck out too much. We’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Byington was overpowering before yielding to the impressive work of Maynor.
“Maynor is an outstanding sophomore,” said Byington, a junior. “Like, I even look up to him to close me out. So great job by him.
“As a pitcher you have to know how to turn the page (when the opposition gets runners in scoring position with less than two outs). When I can get back to my windup with runners at second and third, that’s where I feel most comfortable.”
TRIBE OFFENSE DOES ENOUGH
The Indians took advantage of two Crockett throwing errors — each producing a run — to score twice in both the first and fourth innings.
Tanner Kilgore delivered a run-scoring single to make it a 2-0 game and later Jack Browder lined a two-out, RBI single to give D-B its 4-0 advantage.
Kilgore finished with three base knocks, including a double, and would have had another RBI if not for a perfect 8-5-2 relay to the plate to end the third frame.
D-B collected nine hits, one each by six different players, and converted three successful sacrifice bunts, including one by Andrew Myers that helped lead to the game’s second run.
That kind of offensive depth made it tough on losing pitcher Caleb Ayers, a left-hander who covered five innings and allowed all nine D-B hits.
But credit this win to top-notch pitching, backed by just one error.
“We were able to get out of it every time Crockett threatened,” Wagner said. “We know they’re a good-hitting team but my pitchers beared down and got ‘em. We don’t take anything for granted in this tough conference.”