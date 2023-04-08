Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley WAR Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #66 ThorSport Racing Ford, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Tanner Gray, driver of the #15 TRICON Garage Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Hailie Deegan, driver of the #13 ThorSport Racing Ford, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Tanner Gray, driver of the #15 TRICON Garage Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Taylor Gray, driver of the #17 TRICON Garage Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Tanner Gray, driver of the #15 TRICON Garage Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Ben Rhdes, driver of the #99 ThorSports Ford, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Christian Eckes, driver of the #19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Christian Eckes, driver of the #19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #22 AM Racing Ford, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Jessica Friesen, driver of the #62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Christian Eckes, driver of the #19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Jessica Friesen, driver of the #62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley WAR Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley WAR Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Dean Thompson, driver of the #5 TRICON Garage Toyota, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Nick Sanchez, driver of the #2 Rev Raching Chevrolet, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
Todd Brase
Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley WAR Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #66 ThorSport Racing Ford, qualifying race during the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase