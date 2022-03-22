The Petty family cleaned up on dirt races in the early years of the NASCAR Cup Series. Lee Petty won a record 42 races on dirt and his son Richard Petty was second with 30 wins.
Now, car owner Richard Petty is cleaning up again. Tide was announced as the sponsor on the famed No. 43 car, now driven by Erik Jones, and Gain on the No. 42 of Ty Dillon during a Tuesday press conference for the upcoming Food City Dirt Race.
The announcement, which also includes Food City being on the Petty GMS Motorsports car, comes with the Bristol dirt race less than a month away on Sunday, April 17.
“We always look forward to coming to Bristol,” Petty said. “The dirt makes it interesting, sort of like we’re running road courses. We’re glad to be associated with Food City and Proctor & Gamble. With our drivers, everything is going good, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Jones finished a solid ninth in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race. It was a single-car operation last season. Now, Jones feels the benefits from having a teammate. The Michigan native finished third earlier this season at California Speedway and was 14th in the most recent Cup Series race at Atlanta.
“It’s good to have a teammate. I look at it as having more information, more data,” said Jones, a two-time winner in the Cup Series. “We have more things to try through the weekend and work on. Last year as a single-car team, I learned a lot, but it was a different route than what I had taken. Having two cars is a good route to go in the Cup Series.”
Dillon is in his first season with the Petty team. He had an underwhelming 26th-place finish in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Toyota at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race. Although he’s still looking for a top-10 finish in 2002, he feels he is in a much, more competitive situation.
The North Carolina driver is no stranger to local dirt tracks, explaining how he often raced at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap and Wythe Raceway at Rural Retreat, Virginia during his early years in the sport.
“Those tracks, I probably ran over 50 times, a lot of races there,” Dillon said. “I would call them my two home dirt tracks. Wythe has the long straightaways, one of my favorite tracks, and Volunteer has the high banks like here.”
DIGNITARIES ANNOUNCED
Pastor Max Lucado has been named Grand Marshal for the Food City Dirt Race and Grammy-winner Chris Tomlin will be the honorary starter.
It was announced two weeks ago the two would headline a special Easter celebration in the BMS fan midway area at 4 p.m. on race day.
WALLACE GOING XFINITY RACING
It was also announced Tuesday that Bubba Wallace will enter two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
He is scheduled for two road course races. He will drive at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course July 30.