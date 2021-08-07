A recruiting trip to the hallways of Unicoi County High School produced an athlete for the football program.
And the athlete became a starting quarterback.
Head coach Drew Rice’s successful venture in getting Bryson Peterson to play came in handy last year when an injury produced a need behind center. This year, with a handful of games of experience, Peterson is a senior starter.
“My freshman year I didn’t play football,” Peterson said. “I took that year off. Coach Rice talked to me and recruited me basically. We talked about everything. And since the first day I went to practice, I loved it.
“It’s just the way Coach Rice runs things and the way things go. It’s fun to play for him. I have fun hanging around with the guys, and it’s fun to watch the younger kids improve.”
STEPPING IN
When Brock Thompson went down with an injury early last season, the 6-foot, 160-pound Peterson was summoned from his starting position in the secondary to take over on offense.
“I stepped in against Hampton and started against North Greene,” Peterson said. “Brock came back, off and on, and I started a couple more games.”
Unicoi was 3-0 with Peterson as a starter, and the experience helps coming into this season.
“This year I have confidence,” Peterson said. “I felt like last year I did all right, and did what I was supposed to do. But this year I feel like I can make the throws I didn’t have confidence for last year. I feel like I can do good things and help the offense.”
Peterson described himself as a quarterback who likes to get the ball out quick. But he said he can make plays with his feet as well.
“I have the green light to run the ball,” he said.
HIGH HOPES
Peterson didn’t shy away from stating bold expectations.
“I personally think we can go 10-0 in the regular season,” he said. “We have the potential and the players. I think if we can get the defense tackling better, we have a chance to be really good.”
Peterson said the Blue Devils can be strong on the ground or in the air.
“We can run the ball, or we can sit back and throw if we need to,” he said. “And on defense, our front seven is good. I think we can win the region.”
INFLUENCES
Peterson said a pair of coaches and a former teammate have helped sculpt him as an athlete.
“Coach (John) Good in basketball helped my confidence a lot,” Peterson said. “And Coach Rice helped me a lot last year. Also, Brock really helped me. He showed me things when we watched film together. He was a big mentor to me and was always there for me.”