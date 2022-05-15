Danny Casteel is living proof that persistence pays off.
The 71-year-old from Johnson City won Saturday’s Southeast Vintage Outlaws race at Kingsport Speedway. He said it is just his second win in nearly 53 years of racing.
Casteel drove his No. 41 Modified car in a pair of Carolina Vintage Series races, where he posted finishes of fourth and third. Much like the 24 Hours of Daytona, there was a separate competition for the Southeast Vintage Outlaws, which Casteel was the race winner for his class.
“I was surprised when I learned I won,” Casteel said. “I knew the car was running good. The first race, we had a plug wire pop off. The second race, we had everything going in the right direction. I was delighted with the power the car was making. I was running second, I’m thinking that I’m going to catch the leader the next lap.
“Then, I got tapped from behind. I thought I would get to start back at my spot, but they put me at the back again.”
It was a tap from overall race winner Danny Toney that made him spin. No hard feelings as Casteel recovered for his class win and Toney apologized after the race. Casteel loved competing against the whole group of racers.
“Those were some nice guys to run with,” he said. “He came over and apologized for getting into me. It was definitely a fun night at the races. I haven’t had that much fun or that much car in years.”
It’s a guarantee that Casteel will have fun at the races. He usually has a smile on his face whether he’s driving or attending as a fan. He thanked crew chief Mike Blevins and his family for the work they did getting the car prepared.
The car also had extra horsepower with his longtime friend Paul Thorn doing some engine work for him at his shop in Level Cross, North Carolina. While Level Cross is well known as home to seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, it was Thorn’s relationship with Richard Childress Racing that led to Casteel’s engine being balanced at RCR’s race shops.
The result was a smooth sounding motor with plenty of horsepower.
“It was percolating pretty good,” Casteel said.
Casteel started racing at 17, first driving a 1955 Chevrolet he found off Watauga Avenue. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Connie Saylor and Earl Fair put a roll cage in the car and by the spring of 1969, Casteel was racing at Johnson City’s old Sportsman Speedway dirt track.
The veteran racer said his only previous victory came in 1994 at the I-81 Motorsports Park dirt track. Now he has added a pavement win after conquering Kingsport’s 3/8-mile concrete oval.
He’s enjoying racing more than ever with a strong start to the 2022 season. It included a seventh-place finish at Motor Mile (Va.) Speedway two weeks ago.
Casteel is looking to add more good finishes with races coming up at Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway and the famed Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He plans on driving his other race car, a No. 41 Chevy Impala, at Greenville-Pickens.
Inspired by another local racing legend, John A. Utsman, who always had the words, “In God, We Trust,” painted on his cars, Casteel began doing the same. On Saturday night, it certainly felt like he had divine intervention.
“I feel like the Lord blessed us and everything just fell in place,” Casteel said.