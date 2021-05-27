MURFREESBORO — Even though the Daniel Boone track team did not have the numbers at Thursday’s TSSAA Division I Large Schools outdoor track & field state championships at Rockvale, it still did a lot of damage.
Highlighted by a trio of school records and only five competing athletes, the Trailblazers finished an impressive fifth place in the boys standings with 38 points.
Junior thrower Eli Penix was a double-winner in both the shot put (57-9.5) and discus (164-4), which were both school records.
“There was so much work that went into it and it’s really hard to describe,” Penix said. “This is just another step in the right direction. I’m just trying to get that progression right for senior year.
“Having my dad by my side with me the whole way is the biggest support I could ever ask for. He’s there every step of the way.”
The Boone 4x800 meter relay team of Levi Streeval, Connor Wingfield, Evan Bruce and freshman sensation Luke Mussard took home the win with a run of 7:53.38 for a new school record as well.
Mussard got the baton on the anchor leg in third place, but took the lead going into the bell lap. He was placed by Franklin with 250 meters to go, but stormed back in the final 50 yards to pull out the most thrilling race of the day.
“When I got the baton, we were in third and I made a move with 500 to go to get us in the lead,” Mussard said. “At 150, the Franklin guy put a gap on me and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve done way too many 150s to give up now.’ I wasn’t going to let him pull away that easily.”
Wingfield came back later in the 3,200 and was in the race with cross country state champion Aiden Britt of Lebanon until the end.
Wingfield wound up with runner-up honors and a shiny new personal best of 9:08.76.
“I knew what Aiden had done earlier in the season,” Wingfield said. “My game plan was to sit on him the first seven laps and try to out-kick him, but after that 4x8, I didn’t have the legs in the last 200.”
SOUTH’S LAST CHAPTER
Madison Cowan closed out the athletic history for Sullivan South in the right way, getting two medals in both the long jump (6th; 17-11.25) and triple jump (3rd; 36-11.25).
In the triple, Cowan was leading the competition, but eventual winner Sidnee Stanton (Hardin Valley) and Hollan Powers (Brentwood) passed her up in the last round of jumps.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I’m the last competing Sullivan South athlete,” Cowan said. “I’m very emotional right now.
“My days started out pretty good. I like this track a lot and I felt pretty decent on all of my attempts.”
Added Cowan: “I’m very proud to represent Sullivan South. There’s nothing else like it, in my opinion. I’m just overwhelmed and very grateful that I’m the very last athlete to compete and represent my school. It’s been a really great run.”
ARRINGTON RUNS AWAY FROM FIELD
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington broke the tape in first in the 3,200 with a run of 10:47.86, which beat runner-up Landry Wilcox’s (Cookeville) by 18 seconds.
Arrington led the entire race and she had some extra motivation from the earlier 1,600.
“It was unreal to cross the finish line and realize I was a state champion,” Arrington said. “It was something I had worked for all season.”
In the 1,600, Arrington was leading until the last 200 when Independence’s Jayne Halterman kicked by her to take the win 4:56.62. Arrington set a new school record of 4:56.93.
“I wanted to put everything I had left out there in the 3,200,” she said. “I did have a lot of extra motivation since the 1,600 was so close.
BREAKING RECORDS
Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson has had quite the end to the season, throwing his personal best two meets in a row and doing it when it counts.
At the sectional meet, he threw over 50 feet for the first time and on Thursday, he punched out three more feet to nab fourth and new personal-best of 53-4.5.
The mark also broke Andrew Johnson’s 32-year-old school record.
“It was a great competition out there and I love competition,” Johnson said. “The adrenaline was pumping and everyone was trying to reach out there and get on the podium.
“It’s pretty amazing to break a record that had stood for that long. I can’t even really put it into words.”
OTHER ALL-STATE HONOREES
In the field events, Dobyns-Bennett freshman Samantha Degrace nabbed fourth in the high jump, clearing a new personal-best of 5-4 on her first attempt.
D-B sophomore pole vaulter Jesse Vaughn finished sixth with a clearance of 12-0.
Cherokee thrower Amelia Metz was fourth in the discus with a new personal best of 112-10.
Tennessee High senior and Virginia Tech football signee Jaden Keller closed out his last campaign with a season-best leap of 45-1, which was good enough for third.
Unicoi County pole vaulter Rachel Altemose was eighth in the competition, nabbing the last all-state spot and matching her best of 9-6.
In the relays, the Boone and D-B girls teams made all-state with third and sixth-place finishes, respectively. The Lady Indians also had a placing of seventh in the 4x200.
Science Hill’s boys and girls 4x400 relay teams both made all-state as the girls came in fifth and the boys were seventh.
D-B’s Degrace also finished fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.28.