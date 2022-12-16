Jonathan Pearce keeps climbing the ranks of the Ultimate Fighting Championships.

The Johnson City native is currently No. 15 in the UFC Featherweight rankings after his recent unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins in Orlando. It was the fifth straight win for Pearce (14-4) and they’ve come against different styles of fighters.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

