Jonathan Pearce keeps climbing the ranks of the Ultimate Fighting Championships.
The Johnson City native is currently No. 15 in the UFC Featherweight rankings after his recent unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins in Orlando. It was the fifth straight win for Pearce (14-4) and they’ve come against different styles of fighters.
Elkins (27-11) was particularly tough because he has style somewhat similar to Pearce.
“When you fight a different style of guy, you have to figure out the holds he has,” Pearce said. “I knew he was older and he was going to push the pace. He’s known to be a workhorse and I’m also known for that, being a pressure fighter. He was a wrestler and I wanted to strike this time around.
“I tried to run the front kick a lot and stab straight down. I wanted to get inside and keep him off me wrestling-wise. I got him down a few times.”
Pearce has a wrestling background, with a state runner-up finish while wrestling for Science Hill, but has evolved into a well-rounded fighter. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 2018 to join the Fight Ready team. He lost his first fight against Joe Lauzon after joining the group in 2019, but has been on a roll since.
Pearce explained how the coaches and different fighters on his team have given him more knowledge to use in each fight.
“I’m always adding a different tool and then I get better at it,” he said. “It allows me to have a new skill to use in the next fight. I’m over here at Fight Ready and I have some of the best coaches with Eddie Cha and Santino Defranco.
“All my guys at Fight Ready, I feel it’s the best team in the world. To break the top 15, it’s an amazing experience.”
Pearce, 30, said he feels he still needs a couple of more fights before getting a title shot. But once the opportunity presents itself, he promises to be prepared.
“I will be ready when it comes. It’s not my next fight and I have a little work to do,” he said. “When I first got in, I wasn’t ready to win five fights in a row. I lost my debut and then I got the wins under my belt. This doesn’t happen overnight.”
His career has taken him to places he could have only dreamed. He fought in London for his ESPN Fight Night win over Makwan Amirkhani in July. As a person who appreciates history, Pearce particularly enjoyed seeing the sights like Big Ben, the Roman baths, Stonehenge and Windsor Castle.
It’s a long way from his Northeast Tennessee upbringing, but that’s something he’s proud of. Pearce helped his father and grandfather with their construction businesses growing up and later had his own mowing business.
That hard work, plus the training he received as part of the wrestling team, moulded him into the person he is today.
He said he plans to come home over the holidays and spend some time deer hunting in Roan Mountain. It’s a place that always brings back good memories. He laughed when recalling how his dad would wake him up if he fell asleep during a hunting trip by throwing acorns at him.
“I believe the way I grew up, it’s you show up every day,” Pearce said. “That’s why I had three fights this year. You have to be in the gym all year long if you’re fighting three guys at the top of the UFC. ... I’m going to enjoy the holidays with the family and then it’s get back to work.”