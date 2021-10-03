Coming off the biggest Mixed Martial Arts win of his career, Jonathan Pearce is back training hard in Arizona.
The Johnson City native had the strongest performance of his career, winning by submission in round 2 against Omar Morales in their Sept. 25 featherweight fight as part of UFC 266. Pearce (11-4) totally dominated, with a 55-27 advantage in strikes and 6-0 lead in takedowns before ending the fight with a rear-naked choke.
It was the first time that Morales (11-2) lost by submission, as his only other defeat was a decision to Gigi Chikazde, currently the No. 9 fighter in the world. The scary thing for Pearce’s opponents is he feels there’s a lot more to show.
“I feel like I still have a lot better performance. I just need the right opponent who is going to bring a little more of a fight,” Pearce said. “I felt I was textbook professional that weekend and executed my job. I hadn’t finished a fight with a choke since I was in Bellator fighting Damir (Ferhatbegovic in 2017).”
The fight played into Pearce’s background as a state runner-up wrestler for Science Hill High School. During his time in Johnson City, he also worked a lot with trainers Casey Oxendine on his ju-jitsu skills and Dustin Walden with striking.
Now in Arizona, there is a different set of coaches who work on the ground and striking games, incorporating wrestling and boxing techniques along with the other combat sports. He has won seven of his last eight fights, including a round-2 TKO over Kai Kamaka III at a UFC Fight Night in 2020.
In fact, his previous six wins all came by strikes.
“They say wrestling is the best background to have in this sport, but it’s taken me about a decade to get where I’m at,” said the 29-year-old. “At this level, this day and age, the game has turned into something different than when it first started. It will continue to evolve. I still feel the people who can dominate the ground, but also have a good understanding of the standing game, will be the ones who will bloom.”
Like some of the other combat sports athletes, Pearce has learned that skills in the cage only take one so far. He’s working hard on the marketing side of the sport, trying to increase his twitter and Instagram followers.
He comes from a versatile work background with his father and late grandfather being noted building contractors who showed him the importance of swinging a hammer, but also being a smart businessman. It’s something Pearce applied to his own lawn-care business before following his dream to fight full-time.
“There are a lot of things that go behind the scenes that people don’t see to get you from the Johnson City regional area to a contender to where you’re winning on pay-per-view cards,” Pearce said. “When I first got to UFC, I thought I would be fighting for a championship in two years. Then, I tore my shoulder out against Joe Lauzon.
“I didn’t get back in (sync) until I fought Kai Kamaka. Then, corona hit. But it has worked in my favor to wrap my head around the game where I’m playing the game and it’s not playing me.”