Ethan Payne is working hard this summer, grinding away at-bats in the heat of the Appalachian League for the Johnson City Doughboys.
He would much rather be in Omaha, Nebraska.
Unfortunately, Payne and his University of Tennessee teammates didn’t make it to the College World Series, losing a tough best-of-three series to Notre Dame in the Super Regionals. Like his teammates, Payne is still working through the difficulty of getting knocked off as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
“I’m getting there,” said Payne, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound infielder who played high school baseball at Germantown. “Shock was probably the biggest emotion. It was a feeling I had for about a week. I didn’t know what to feel. It was an ongoing cycle of sadness, anger and regret. We all expected to be in Omaha. And if we were there we think we would have won or had a lot of success. There are definitely a lot of lessons to be learned going into next year. One of them is: Somebody can always beat you, no matter how good you are.”
Payne didn’t get extensive playing time for the Volunteers, but one of his goals this summer is to improve the odds of changing that for 2023 when he will be a senior. He has his eyes set on a starting position, something that would be more likely if the Vols graduate several players to professional ball.
“It was probably the deepest team in college baseball,” Payne said before Tuesday’s home game against Danville. “I believe everybody we had on the roster could have started somewhere in the SEC.
“Probably our whole starting lineup has a chance to be drafted. That would be eight spots to be filled. In the past I had other guys still ahead of me on the depth chart. This coming year I feel like it will be really open.”
THE FIRST BLAST
Payne has already enjoyed a memorable moment for the Volunteers.
It came May 3 against Alabama A&M, when his first collegiate home run carried a little more weight than the average blow. The two-run shot tied UT’s single-season record for home runs at 107.
And it was a blast, above and beyond, traveling 432 feet and finishing the journey quickly.
“It was definitely the farthest ball I’ve ever hit,” Payne said. “We have things that record exit velocity and stuff now a days. Prior to that hit, I had never hit a ball over 100 mph. That one was measured at 104 or 105. It was an eye-opener to myself that I could do that and actually have that power.”
ANOTHER SPORT
It hasn’t always been about baseball for Payne.
“When (UT) Coach (Tony) Vitello was recruiting me, I was also playing football,” Payne said. “Honestly football was more of the course for me at the time.”
Payne was the starting quarterback for Germantown in 2017-18, leading the team to a record of 23-2 and a pair of Region 8-6A championships. His junior year the previously unbeaten Red Devils suffered a tough 17-14 second-round loss to White Station. As a senior, he led his team to the quarterfinals before a 14-0 loss to Whitehaven ended the year with a record of 12-1.
Maybe part of his path to UT was the football toughness catching Vitello’s eye.
“I had a reputation for being a hard worker,” Payne said. “And he said he liked the way I was a good teammate, on and off the field.”
FOR THE DOUGHBOYS
Johnson City manager Kevin Mahoney said Payne was an important addition to the team.
“We had some holes in the infield, and we threw him right into the fire,” Mahoney said. “He pulled up and I said, ‘Are you ready?’ and he said, ‘Yes, sir.’ I put him at second base and he will pretty much be there every day if he’s healthy and continues to do what he has been doing.”
In three games heading into Tuesday, Payne had one hit in nine at-bats. But it left the ballpark.
HITTING THE BOOKS
Payne is on the fast track for success in life whenever baseball is over.
The business management major with a collateral in marketing made the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2019-20, and was chosen to the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2021.
“Sometimes it is tough to balance everything out, especially in season,” Payne said. “But we have a lot of good resources and staff.”
Included in that mix is Meghan Anderson, the director for student services and operations for men’s basketball and baseball.
“She works to make sure we stay organized and under control,” Payne said. “So I wanted to give her a shout out.”
Payne also said he is still applying lessons learned at home from mom and dad.
“As a kid growing up, you weren’t playing sports if you didn’t get it done in the classroom,” he said. “That rule has been instilled in me.”