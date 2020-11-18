Sullivan East is loaded.
With so many players having experience, the Patriots were the consensus of Three Rivers Conference boys basketball coaches when asked to pick a league favorite.
Junior Dylan Bartley, a talented shooter and scorer, averaged 23.1 points per game for the Patriots last season.
A half-dozen key seniors are Mason Montgomery, Isaac Grubbs, Ethan Bradford, John Waldon, Clayton Ivester and Austin Davis. Other key juniors are Braden Standbridge and Logan Murray.
Dillon Faver, who takes over after the retirement of longtime Patriots coach John Dyer, knows he’s fortunate to come into such a good situation.
“All these guys have helped our team tremendously in some form or fashion,” Faver said. “We have shooters, leaders on and off the court and bigs. Each one of them have been working extremely hard. They are a joy to be around every day. I’m thankful and blessed to be their coach.”
UNICOI COUNTY
In John Good’s second season as Unicoi County coach, the Blue Devils look to take on the coach’s personality with an emphasis on tough defense and an up-tempo offense.
Junior guard Ty Johnson will spearhead the Blue Devils’ efforts with Bryson Peterson, Robbie O’Dell, Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle the other projected starters. O’Dell is the only senior, while Eli Johnson and Tyler Klaus lead the players off the bench.
Good believes his team must be better in taking advantage of scoring opportuinites.
“We’re still a little young, but the kids work hard and are ready to get after it,” Good said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well and didn’t hit a good percentage from the floor last season. If you don’t hit layups and free throws, it’s hard to win. If we improve in those areas, we have a chance to be at the top.”
SULLIVAN SOUTH
The Rebels are coming off a record-setting season when they won 30 games, their first district championship in 36 years and the school’s first-ever state tournament berth.
While the stars from that team has graduated and coach Michael McMeans has moved to Tennessee High, the cupboard is far from bare.
Guards Nick Ellege and Cooper Johnson are expected to lead the Rebels with a projected starting five to also include Colton Mullins, Aaron Holmes and Jackson Dean. South also has some good young talent in the form of Drew Hoover and Will Harris.
A familiar face will be on the sideline with Mark Pendleton returning as South coach. Pendleton previous served as coach for 16 seasons before taking an administrative position. He is enjoying the time back with the team.
“We have several boys who will be able to compete and get playing time,” Pendleton said. “The boys have been real receptive and I’m looking forward to it.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
The Cougars face some tough early-season challenges after activities were shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test. It means they return to practice Sunday and begin play in the Food City tournament at Sullivan East a day later.
However, the good news is Central has plenty of experience with point guard Ty Barb, along with other returning starters Joltin Harrison and Preston Sams. Dawson Arnold (6-7, So.) provides size inside, while senior guard Ethan Lane gives them more leadership in the backcourt.
In addition, head coach Derek McGhee feels comfortable going to the bench with Harrison and Houston Sherfey, along with Noah Beverly and Parker Leming.
ELIZABETHTON
William Willocks and football standout Jake Roberts are returning starters expected to lead the Cyclones for the upcoming season.
Brayden Phillips, Nicholas Wilson, Seth Carter, Bryce VanHuss, Chris Earnest, Caleb Franklin, Kaleb Hambrick, Mac Paulson and Will Churchill are others representing the varsity team. Some who could see significant time after football is done include Cameron Smith, Nate Stephens, , Dalton Mitchell and Bradley Cannon.
Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt is excited to have former Cloudland coach Gary Harrison and Unaka coach Tee Blevins join the Cyclones staff, along with Craig Emmert and Richard VanHuss.
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Longhorns have a pair of talented point guards in Ethan Bower and Preston Greer. Jackson Earnhardt, who shoots low scores on the golf course, could be a high scorer on the basketball court.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore is becoming a better defender and could be a good fit along with Clayton Cross, Zack Parsons and Trevor Gentry.
There is some good young talent in Mountain City with sophomore guard Dalton Robinson and 6-foot-4 freshman Connor Simcox, who played quarterback on the Longhorns’ football team. Head coach Austin Atwood sees the players going the extra mile.
“We have guys working out really hard, doing the extra work to get better,” Atwood said. “We have a little depth and I think we can develop even more as the season goes along.”
HAPPY VALLEY
Injuries wreaked havoc on the Warriors a season ago. Coach Jeremy Maddox hopes a healthy squad will allow Happy Valley to surprise some folks.
The Warriors are boosted by the return Blake Young, who averaged 19 points per game in the
Landon Babb and Alex Lunceford give the Warriors size and presence inside. They are solid rebounders and defenders. Timmy Mounts, who leads the team at the point guard position, has come back from a leg injury which caused him to miss his junior year. Andrew Clawson is an outside shooter who can stretch the defenses.
Key reserves are sophomores James Murray and Colby Chausse and junior Andrew Little.