DANDRIDGE — Take cold shooting in the second half and add in foul trouble for a pair of starters. It proved to be Science Hill’s undoing in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA boys basketball semifinal at Jefferson County.
Making only one shot from the field in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Hilltoppers dropped a 60-52 decision to the Patriots. It ended Science Hill’s season at 25-6, while Jefferson County (18-15) advances to face Dobyns-Bennett in Thursday’s Region 1-AAA championship game.
Overall, the Hilltoppers’ shooting woes included going 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
“Basketball comes down to, a lot of times, making shots and we had a lot of kids wide open,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “When you’re wide open, you have to make shots. Sometimes making shots is contagious, but also is missing shots.”
It didn’t help that point guard Dalvin Mathes and senior post Amare Redd missed most of the game with foul trouble. Despite playing just 16 minutes, Redd posted numbers of 11 points and a team-best seven rebounds.
“I felt like it was extremely physical on one end and not the other end,” Cutlip said. “It was hard on us wanting to get up and get after it. We had to battle foul trouble the whole game. If you make shots, you can offset some of that. We also got beat on three offensive rebounds where they turn into 3-point baskets. That’s nine points and we lose by eight.”
Keynan Cutlip was Science Hill’s leader with 19 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. However, he became the focal point of the Jefferson County defense late in the game. Only four of his points came in the fourth quarter.
“Cutlip was killing us so we switched it up a little to make other people make some shots,” Jefferson County coach Matt Johnson said. “It’s a chance you take, but fortunately for us, they weren’t able to make them. He got on such a roll, we had to do something.”
The Hilltoppers held Jefferson County’s star guard Kobe Parker to just five points. Point guard Kawika Makua and Jacob Thompson picked up the slack. Makau had a game-high 22 points, a dozen of them coming in a second-quarter rally.
“He can score a lot of different ways,” Johnson said. “His play gave us momentum and got us going. We know how good they are, so we were hoping for a spark. What happened before halftime gave us that spark.”
Thompson finished with 17, but they included a pair of daggers with his 3-point baskets in the third quarter.
Science Hill held a 10-8 lead at the end of one quarter. The Hilltoppers pushed the lead to 23-15 after back-to-back scores by Laithen Shingledecker.
However with Makua heating up and slicing through the defense, the Patriots rallied to tie the game 24 at the half.
With Redd on the bench with foul trouble, Jefferson County went on an 11-2 run to finish the third quarter with a 44-37 lead.
As the Hilltoppers went cold in the final quarter, the Patriots expanded the lead to 13 points with 2:58 to go.
Science Hill narrowed the gap to eight, but got no closer. Shingledecker finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Michaeus Rowe contributed six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
While coming up one game short of conference and district championships, and one game short of a sectional berth, it was still a memorable season for the ‘Toppers with 25 wins. It included a 15-game win streak in the middle of the season.
Coach Cutlip talked about the impact his four seniors — Ben Edwards, Caleb Mazoff, Redd and Shingledecker — had on the team.
“They have been great Topper basketball players and teammates,” Cutlip said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked and sacrificed for the betterment of the team. They’ve helped the younger players come along. I hope the senior classes that follow can come close to representing the way those four have. It’s disappointing for it to end this way.”