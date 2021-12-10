BRISTOL — Sullivan East took advantage of Abingdon turnovers and a productive fourth quarter Friday to pull away for an 81-60 boys basketball win on the first night of the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
The Patriots (7-1) outscored Abingdon 25-10 in the final per- iod to pull away for an 81-60 win.
“They frustrated us in the first half a little bit,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “We switched up our offense a little bit in the second half to kind of mold it to how they play.
“I thought we had some guys come in and play unbelievably for us.”
PICKING UP THE PRESSURE
East held a slim 34-33 lead at the halftime intermission before taking advantage of five Falcon turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half to build a 41-37 lead.
Abingdon, playing in its first game of the season, battled throughout the rest of the third and took a 46-43 lead with 2:56 left in the quarter.
BIG FOUL TROUBLE
Abingdon lost its momentum when seven-foot junior Evan Ramsey picked up back-to-back fouls in the final minute of the third quarter.
With the game tied at 50, Ramsey picked up his third foul with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dylan Bartley, who drew the foul on Ramsey, hit a basket and one free throw to put the Patriots up by three.
Just 19 seconds later, Ramsey was whistled for a charging foul, giving him four on the night.
Bartley then hit three free throws with no time on the clock to give East a 56-50 lead heading into the final quarter.
With Ramsey on the bench in foul trouble, the Patriots opened up the first 20 seconds of the fourth quarter with five straight points to complete an 11-0 scoring that carried over from the third quarter.
Abingdon never recovered from the run, while the Patriots pulled away for the win.
SCORING
Bartley led all scorers with 30 points, while Braden Stanbridge scored 12 and Hunter Brown added 10 for East.
Abingdon got 21 points from Dayton Osborne.
Ramsey finished with 18 points for the Falcons and Haynes Carter added 10.
VIKINGS ROLL
Tennessee High rolled out to a 28-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 69-41 victory over Wise Central.
The Vikings (5-4) got 23 points from Brandon Dufore, while Colin Bromn added 13.
Wise Central (1-1) was led by Ethan Collins’ 16 points.
SATURDAY SLATE
The two-day, round-robin format concludes Saturday with four games.
The schedule features Central playing Volunteer at 4 p.m., Gate City taking on Unicoi at 5:30 p.m. in a battle of Blue Devils, Union meeting Sullivan East at 7 p.m., and Abingdon squaring off with Tennessee High at 8:30 p.m.