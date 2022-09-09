BLUFF CITY — There were lots of smiles all over Alumni Field following Sullivan East’s impressive 50-26 win over visiting Johnson County Friday night.
The Patriots (2-2) amassed 582 yards of total offense against a stout Longhorns defense. East had 233 rushing yards and 349 passing in a very well-balanced attack.
“Anytime you score 50 points you must be doing something right,” said Pats’ coach JC Simmons. “I thought tonight was about our execution. We had great effort all night long.”
East’s Drake Fisher put on another aerial display, completing 25 of 35 passes. He threw four touchdown passes and ran for another.
Fisher’s main target was Masun Tate who caught six passes for 127 yards and two TDs.
“This is all about the work we put in,” said Tate, who also had an interception on the night that he returned 31 yards. “We all have jobs, and we go out and do them.
“This is such a great feeling to be a part of a team like this,” added Tate.
The two teams played an even first half with the Pats leading 22-20 at the break. But East, dominated the second half, keeping the Longshorns in check and outscoring them 28-6 over the final two quarters of play.
Fisher’s TD passes were 18 and 23 yards to Tate, two yards to Gavin Patrick and five yards to Tyler Cross. Fisher added a 9-yard scoring jaunt to his impressive offensive display.
Johnson County hung tough but, in the end, could not stop the Patriots’ scoring juggernaut.
“They had a lot of players make a whole lot of plays,” said Johnson County coach Don Kerley. “We played hard and have nothing to hang our heads about. We just have to get better.”
Grinnan Walker led the Longhorns (0-3) with 75 yards rushing on 17 carries. He also scored on TD runs of 1 and 5 yards. Connor Simcox had five receptions for 77 yards for Johnson County.