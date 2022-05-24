MURFREESBORO — Sullivan East didn’t hold up against South Gibson in the state baseball tournament. The Patriots gave up six first-inning runs and came up on the short end of a 12-2 mercy-rule decision Tuesday at Smyrna’s field in the Class 3A event.
East fell into the losers’ bracket and will play Munford at 11 a.m. in an elimination game.
In another Class 3A game, Tennessee High had a late chance but came up short, losing 3-1 to Tullahoma.
The Vikings will play the Covington-Montgomery Central loser in Wednesday's elimination game at 11 a.m.
In softball, Tennessee High put up a fight but lost a 3-0 decision to Gibbs. The Lady Vikings fell into the losers’ bracket and will meet Dyer County on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
And in soccer, Greeneville rolled to a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Crockett County. The Greene Devils will play Valor College Prep on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
BASEBALL
South Gibson 12, Sullivan East 2
Ace Tyson Mitchell didn’t have it, getting roughed up for six hits and six runs while recording just one out. Mitchell was pitching as a starter for the third time in eight days.
Dylan Bartley highlighted the East attack with a home run.
Tullahoma 3, Tennessee High 1
The Vikings fell behind early, but had a big chance to get even in the sixth inning. However, they couldn’t get that extra big hit.
Brayden Blevins led off the sixth with a double, and Logan Quales reached on an error. Gregory Harris followed with a double to make it 3-1 and put the potential tying runs in scoring position.
After a strikeout, Tullahoma got the second out at the plate after a ground ball. Another strikeout closed out the inning and the threat.
Tullahoma jumped ahead right off the bat, scoring runs in the first inning on Jayron Morris’ sacrifice fly and Ragan Tomlin’s single.
The Wildcats pushed the score to 3-0 in the third inning after Tomlin’s triple and Brody Melton’s sacrifice fly.
Joe Duncan went the distance for Tullahoma, allowing seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
Payne Ladd pitched well in relief for the Vikings, holding the Wildcats to three hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Gibbs 3, Tennessee High 0
The Lady Vikings could not solve the riddle provided by Eagles’ Lady Keck.
The Gibbs pitcher fired a three-hitter, striking out nine and not walking a batter. She also hit an RBI double in the second inning, providing the only run her team would need.
Gibbs created breathing room in the fifth inning, getting an RBI triple from Gracie Palmer and a run-scoring single by Jordann Reagan.
Malyiah Smith, Palmer, Reagan and Keck each had two hits for the Eagles.
Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields helped her team stay in the game. She allowed nine hits and three runs with one walk and one strikeout.
SOCCER
Greeneville 5, Crockett County 0
A pair of goals early in the second half created space, and the Greene Devils earned a comfortable win.
Austin Beets provided the only score Greeneville would need by connecting at 19:43, and the Devils led 1-0 at halftime.
Cade Snelson added a score at 46:49 and Beets scored on a penalty kick three minutes later.
Snelson added a second goal, and Landyn White closed out the scoring.