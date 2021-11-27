BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East took on one of Knoxville’s best to close the seventh annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday night, and the Patriots left the Dyer Dome to mixed results.
Bearden flashed its usual brand of excellent basketball, getting out to a big lead in the boys game and hanging on for an 80-74 win, before breezing to a 73-43 victory in the girls finale.
The Bulldogs remained unbeaten with the triumphs, the boys at 6-0 and the girls at 7-0.
While the East boys (4-1) battled before suffering their first loss of the season, and the Lady Patriots (5-3) were never in it and saw their five-game win streak come to end.
In the boys game, the 2019 TSSAA Class AAA state champion Bulldogs used great ball movement to grab East by the throat and run out to a 24-5 advantage after eight minutes.
The Patriots could not recover, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
“We started out a little slow,” East coach Dillon Faver allowed. “Bearden is a great team that’s athletic and plays hard. I don’t think we were intimidated or anything like that, but we didn’t flow very well early (offensively) and I don’t think we were moving very well in our zone (defense).
“So then we went to man and I thought we sat down and got some stops, and we battled those dudes. We started rebounding, playing tougher and playing with a little chip on our shoulder.”
Senior standout Dylan Bartley, who finished with 31 points after scoring just one point in the first quarter, found his range and East began to chip away.
The Patriots actually threatened Bearden in the fourth period, getting to within 69-64 with 1:46 to play and 76-73 with 20 seconds left, but the Bulldogs were too good at the foul line — 11 of 12 — down the stretch to let East get over the hump.
“After the first quarter we got stronger with the basketball and started playing a little bit more how we play ... attacking their defense, trying to get our shots.” Faver said. “I mean, getting down 20 at one point and we get the game within three or four points in the fourth quarter.
“You come to these (tournaments) and play teams like Bearden and see what you’re made of. I thought we fought ‘em and I’m proud of my guys.”
Braden Standbridge scored 19 points and Masun Tate contributed 18 to back Bartley. Bartley collected four of East’s six 3-point makes and Tate had the other two.
Bearden landed four players in double figures, with Hayden Mosely scoring 16 points to lead the group. Elijah Bredwood had 15 points, Darian Bailey added 14 and Walker Kyle notched 12.
Bredwood, the tournament MVP, hit two 3-point jumpers.
Mosely joined Bredwood on the all-tournament team, as did Bartley, University High’s A.J. Murphy, McCallie’s Parker Robison, Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett, Oak Ridge’s Jamison Uptgraft and Sulllivan East’s Logan Murray.
GIRLS
Bearden 73, Sullivan East 43
The Lady Bulldogs played pressure defense all over the floor and created numerous Sullivan East turnovers, rolling to a convincing win over their host.
With a pair of shot blockers — 6-3 Avery Treadwell and 6-1 Maddie Brillhart — providing valuable support, Bearden turned up its trapping ball pressure and caused East considerable problems.
The Bulldogs (7-0) forced 14 first-half turnovers and never looked back, leading 19-11 through one period and 34-16 at intermission after scoring the last eight points of the half.
Treadway led all scorers with 16 points, earning the tournament’s most valuable player award. Brillhart and hard-working Emily Gonzales both scored 15 points. Gonzales was all-tournament.
East struggled offensively all evening. Riley Nelson led the Lady Patriots with eight points.
Nelson earned all-tournament honors, as did teammate Jenna Hare. Also on the elite squad were Bearden’s Jennifer Sullivan, Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg, Science Hill’s Nae Marion and Colleen Coughlin, South Greene’s Addyson Williams, Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, North Greene’s Shelby Davenport and Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill.
Science Hill 62, Unaka 50
A balanced attack by the Lady ’Toppers helped prevent the Lady Rangers from pulling off their second big upset of the tournament.
Kat Patton finished with 16 points to lead Science Hill with teammate Nae Marion right behind with 14 points. Lexi Green contributed 11 points and Amaya Redd scored seven.
Unaka, which upset Dobyns-Bennett earlier in the week, was tied 29-29 at the half. Lyndie Ramsey continued to torch the nets with 32 points. Julie Simerly was next up with eight.