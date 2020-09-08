JONESBOROUGH — Rylie Patrick scored a hat trick and the Sullivan Central girls soccer team stayed on the attack Tuesday night.
It resulted in a 9-0 win for the Lady Cougars over homestanding David Crockett at Pioneer Field.
Patrick scored the opening goals of the first and second halves, leading the way on a night when Central (3-3) had a 27-4 advantage in shot attempts, including 15-3 in shots on goal.
“We’ve done a lot of conditioning and we’ve practiced our shots a lot and that helped us this game,” said Patrick after her three-goal match. “We tried to keep the ball outside as much as we could because the middle was all clogged up. We had some good passes and touches come together. Once we started off like we did in the beginning, we just kept going.”
Baily Meade scored on a free kick and Jessie Lange on a penalty kick to give Central a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes. The lead was 5-0 at the half after Patrick netted her second goal and Emme Fox did her first with assists from Chipi Hamelryck.
After playing goalkeeper in the first half, Jaelyn West moved to offense in the second half and scored two goals. Fox assisted on her second goal and then put an early end to the game, scoring on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
“I told the girls we needed to play with intensity every night. We’ve been improving game after game and doing that,” Central coach Emily Robinette said. “The girls are getting more confidence and our offensive attack is so much better. Rylie Patrick had three goals and it’s incredible that our starting goalkeeper Jaelyn West scored two goals tonight, same as Emme Fox.”
While the score was lopsided, Crockett coach Bryan Barnett was proud how his team battled to the end. The task got increasingly difficult in the late stages when goalkeeper Emily Whitson had to leave the game with an injury.
Still, the Pioneers (0-6) battled hard for possession of the ball with Addie Stadler, Kaylee Ray, Emily Reaves and others doing their best against Central’s potent offense.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. Three of our four starters on the backline went down the first two matches and it’s been a learning process,” Crockett coach Bryan Barnett said. “We’re trying to get everybody to understand what they should be doing. We competed well against Providence last week and held them scoreless for 75 minutes.
“Our biggest challenge has been keeping our heads in the matches, but they have not quit on me once this season. That’s something huge. We lost 9-nill to Science Hill and D-B also, but they’ve fought and never stopped. That’s my biggest take-away as we build towards the future.”
Central, which also has girls from Sullivan East, had the look of a veteran team with six seniors and six juniors. The Lady Cougars were able to get the through balls as the girls have worked hard on their passing and spacing over the last few weeks.
“We’ve make a priority to work on our spacing, to work on our skills,” Robinette said. “Some of these girls haven’t played soccer any other place than high school. They’re good multi-sport athletes and we work on skills as much as possible so when we play the schools who are skilled, we can compete with them.”