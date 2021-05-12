Patience was the name of the game for Science Hill in winning its third straight District 1-AAA baseball championship.
The Hilltoppers had six hits and drew 10 walks in an 8-2 win over Tennessee High in Wednesday night’s championship game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
In fact, Science Hill rarely swung the bat to score its first three runs. It included a bases-loaded walk by Jack Torbett, a score off a wild pitch and a throwing error.
The Hilltoppers, who will host Sevier County in the Region 1-AAA semifinals, got the bats going later with a two-run single by A.J. Motte and another by Gavin Briggs. That was all needed with tournament MVP Cole Torbett giving up four hits and only two walks over the first five innings.
“I’m proud of the guys. They put together a full team effort,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “Once again, we played a really good game of defense and Cole pitched a good game. He had all three of his pitches working and he did a good job getting ahead on the count and eliminating walks.
“Then, the key (offensively) was don’t help them. Our guys were patient, worked themselves into some good counts which led to some walks and big hits.”
After Cole Torbett’s night on the mound, which included eight strikeouts, relievers Dustin Eatmon and Caleb McBride finished the job by getting six straight outs in the sixth and seventh innings.
“You just have to trust your pitches and trust the defense behind you,” Cole Torbett said. “Coach says 67 percent of balls put into play are outs, so you have to trust your stuff. I was able to get over my outside fastball and then my change-up and curveball were also working well.”
The Vikings (22-11), who will travel to Seymour for the regional semis, closed with a a run on a two-run double by Logan Quales to score Evan Mutter and Garrett Embree in the top of the fourth.
“One thing our guys have not done all year is back down from a challenge,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “We were down 3-0 and answer back with a two-spot. We’ve played five games in six days. It’s not an excuse, but it’s easy for our guys to get frustrated.
“We just have to get some rest and reset. All of our records from here are 0-0 and everybody is on the same footing Monday.”
Science Hill answered in the bottom of the fourth with Motte’s two-run single. Briggs followed with his two-run hit an inning later.
The ’Toppers continued to show balance throughout the lineup. Cole Torbett, Motte and Landon Smelser all scored two runs, while all nine starters reached base during the game.
“Every run is important and we’re going to hit the ball when we get the chance,” Briggs said. “It’s a big honor to win the district and it’s good to know we’re going to be hosting our game Monday.”