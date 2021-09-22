All the East Tennessee State football team has to do to conjure up a recipe for success against Samford is to watch the video of last spring’s game.
The Bucs harassed Bulldogs quarterback Chris Oladokun all day, sacking him eight times in a 24-17 victory.
Pressure on the quarterback will be key again when the two teams meet Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, although the Bucs will have a different target.
After ETSU’s win in the spring, a game that was clinched by Donovan Manuel’s late interception, Oladokun was benched and threw just two passes the rest of the season. He was replaced by Liam Welch, who completed 68% of his passes and averaged 374 passing yards per game. Welch was voted the Southern Conference’s preseason player of the year heading into this season.
“You don’t have to sack him, but you’ve got to affect him,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “You’ve got to make him move off the spot, got to disrupt the timing. It’s obviously with the pass rush, but we’ve got to do a good job in the secondary rerouting receivers, not letting them just release down the field. You have to try to disrupt the timing. If you allow a passing attack to stay in rhythm, those guys can light you up. So we’ve got to try to break that rhythm some way or another.”
Manuel had two the Bucs’ eight sacks that day and his interception came after Jalen Porter chased down Oladokun and tipped a pass.
“When they throw the ball, we try our best to affect the quarterback, just so he can be rattled a little bit back there,” Manuel said. “You don’t want him to be too comfortable because he’ll get in a rhythm and start throwing the ball around a lot.”
Manuel was forced to sit out the first half of the Bucs’ 38-6 victory over Delaware State last Saturday for a targeting penalty in the previous game. He came in with a big hit on his first play and continued for the rest of the game.
“It was tough to watch,” Manuel said. “But I enjoyed watching the guys play, lead them on the sideline and help them out they have questions when the young guys get in, so it wasn’t a problem for me. Of course I wanted to be out there, but it wasn’t a big deal.”
Oladokun has moved on and is now the starting quarterback at South Dakota State. Meanwhile, Welch is running a Samford offense that is averaging more than 40 points a game.
The Bucs got seven sacks last week against Delaware State, with Porter getting four of them. That pass rush could go a long way in help the Bucs in their Southern Conference opener.
“We affected the quarterback a lot in the spring,” Sanders said. “And the other thing that helps you defend quarterbacks like that is trying to make them one dimensional. If you can stop the run, if you can slow it down enough to where you can play kind of pass first, run second, it makes it much easier to go affect the quarterback that way.”