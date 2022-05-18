In a title bout, Alana Parsons delivered the knockout punch in style.
Parsons hit a two-run home run to lift Unaka to a 2-1 victory over North Greene in nine innings Wednesday, enabling the Lady Rangers to claim the Region 1-A softball championship.
“We had a couple of chances to win, and we had a couple of chances to lose,” Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers said. “We’ve had some hard ballgames last little bit. They’ve worked hard this year, and they keep working hard. I hope being battle-tested helps us next game, too.”
With the win, Unaka will host Harriman on Friday in the Class A Sectionals, while North Greene travels to Oliver Springs.
“Hats off to North Greene,” Chambers said. “Both teams were the same tonight and they are just as good as we are. I hope they go a long way, too.”
PARSONS WALKS IT OFF
After North Greene took a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth when Kessie Antonelli scored off a Campbell Gaby sacrifice fly, the Lady Rangers answered.
Sadie Shoun hit a single to open the home side of the inning, and a sac bunt by Trinity Bowers put the senior in scoring position.
After a North Greene meeting in the circle, Parsons hit the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence to send Unaka to the win.
“I told Kendall (Bare) and Alana that we had our best three hitters up,” Chambers said. “Sadie (Shoun) was on, and I told them that they had to get her in. Alana said they are probably trying to decide to pitch to me or walk me. I said if they pitch to you, you hammer it, and she hammered it.”
Parsons finished 2-for-4 with her second hit being the biggest of the night.
DEFENSIVE DUEL HIGHLIGHTED BY PITCHERSBoth pitchers left it all on the field. The Lady Rangers’ Trinity Bowers allowed just one unearned run on five hits while throwing 91 pitches. Bowers recorded five strikeouts.
On the other side, Gaby recorded seven strikeouts while allowing just the two earned runs on six hits. Gaby threw 111 pitches in the contest.
LEADERS
Kylie Blevins, Jill Faust, Shoun, and Bare each had a hit for Unaka.
Antonelli was 2-for-4 to lead North Greene.
UP NEXT
Unaka will host Harriman in Friday’s sectional action. The Lady Blue Devils dropped a 6-2 decision to Oliver Springs in the Region 2-A championship game.