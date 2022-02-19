Bolstered by six Jared Paladino RBIs, East Tennessee State pinned a 12-4 loss on Northern Kentucky in Saturday’s baseball action from Thomas Stadium.
Paladino batted 4 for 5 with a home run and double as the Bucs totaled 15 hits, nine of them for extra bases. They amassed a dozen runs for the second consecutive contest, having defeated the Norse 12-7 when each team opened its season the previous day.
Bryce Hodge and David Beam also homered and doubled for ETSU, whose offensive output included seven two-baggers.
Cam Norgren produced two of those doubles, the first bringing in a first-inning run. Hodge went deep with a man aboard and Paladino socked an RBI double in the third, putting the Bucs up 4-0.
Highlighted by Manny Vorhees' two-run homer, the Norse scored three times in the fourth. The Bucs, however, answered a half-inning later as Paladino singled home a pair.
ETSU broke it open during the sixth, leading 10-4 after Paladino clubbed a two-run homer, Beam immediately followed with a solo blast and Noah Webb connected for an RBI double.
Paladino picked the seventh inning to tally his final RBI, poking a single to the left side.
Hodge (3 runs, 2 RBIs), Norgren (2 walks), Ashton King (2 runs), Webb and Beam all had two hits to back up ETSU’s four pitchers on the day.
Posting a five-inning start, winner Colby Stuart registered eight strikeouts against one walk. He yielded four hits and all four NKU runs (3 earned) before Andrew Ronne (2 IP), Daulton Montagna (1) and Owen Kovacs (1) combined to hold the Norse to one hit over the final four frames.
With Treyvin Moss, Jayden Wakeham and John Odom each contributing a double, four of NKU’s five hits were of the extra-base variety.
ETSU and NKU close out their three-game series on Sunday. Start time is slated for 1 p.m.