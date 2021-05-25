MURFREESBORO — In his first season competing in the sport of track & field, Happy Valley junior Cameron Cochran had quite the year to remember.
His season culminated on Tuesday at the TSSAA Division I Small School state championships at Rockvale High School, where he finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 114-9 — good enough for all-state honors.
The top eight in each event received all-state medals.
Even though it was not his best throw, Cochran still looks at the day as a success.
“I had a rough day today. I didn’t really throw what I wanted to,” Cochran said. “This means a lot to me. I’ve had a lot of people help me get here with training and supporting me.”
Union City’s Taylan Tribble won the competition with a monstrous throw of 168-4. That vaulted him to the top of the season rankings for Tennessee in all classifications and was also a personal-best by more than two feet.
“Everything has been what I expected and more,” Cochran said. “Hopefully, I can take what I learned this year and apply it next year.
“It’s very special to represent Happy Valley. I’ve been going to this school for 11 years and I’ll never stop being proud of this school.”
Another Happy Valley runner that earned high honors was freshman Marcida Moore, who finished eighth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.76.
Two University High distance runners nabbed the final all-state spots in the girls 3,200 meters as Melina Summey finished seventh (13:31.61) and Isabelle Johnson eighth (13:37.94).
FIRST-YEAR PROGRAM
South Greene, in its first year as a program and under the direction of Joe Case, turned in a very successful day on the big stage.
East Tennessee State signee Abbey King won the high jump with a clearance of 5-2.
Logan Wagner turned in a massive personal best in the shot put with a throw of 51-2.5 that earned him runner-up honors.
Blake May and Ronan Buss both earned honors in the pole vault, finishing fourth and seventh, respectively.
Teammates Jalen Ingram and Chandler Fillers tried for fourth place in the high jump, both clearing 5-8 and having the same amount of misses.
Senior standout athlete Haley Kells was third in the triple jump with a leap of 35-8 and also third in the 100 hurdles (17.02).
OTHER NOTABLES
West Greene freshman thrower Abbey Cox medaled in both the shot put (fifth, 32-9) and discus (third, 99-2).
In the boys 100 dash, Pearl Cohan’s Barion Brown tied the state-meet record — set by West Creek’s Markeece Shufford in 2019 — with a scintillating time of 10.49 seconds.