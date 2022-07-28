ASHEVILLE, N.C. — From the looks of it, Terrell Owens will always be a Chattanooga Moc.

Owens was the guest speaker at the Southern Conference football media day Thursday at the Grove Park Inn. He was a controversial and complicated figure during his time in the NFL, but he said nothing remotely contentious Thursday. He was on hand to promote the SoCon by proclaiming how his time at Chattanooga — where he played football and basketball — molded him into the athlete who wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

