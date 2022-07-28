ASHEVILLE, N.C. — From the looks of it, Terrell Owens will always be a Chattanooga Moc.
Owens was the guest speaker at the Southern Conference football media day Thursday at the Grove Park Inn. He was a controversial and complicated figure during his time in the NFL, but he said nothing remotely contentious Thursday. He was on hand to promote the SoCon by proclaiming how his time at Chattanooga — where he played football and basketball — molded him into the athlete who wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“I’m very fortunate to have played four years of football in Chattanooga,” said Owens, played for the Mocs from 1992 to 1995 and caught 144 passes for 2,320 yards and 19 touchdowns.
One game, against Marshall during his sophomore year, stands out as the turning point in his career. Marshall came into the game ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division I-AA poll and Owens remembers the date like it was yesterday.
“October 2, 1993,” he said. “A 7:30 kickoff. I remember just going into the stadium and looking at the sky. We didn’t have a big fan base but it was a perfect night for football.”
It was a perfect night for Owens as well. He scored all four touchdowns in Chattanooga’s 33-31 victory.
“That was kind of like a stepping stone of what was to become of my career,” said Owens, who added that he didn’t even have four touchdowns in high school. “The rest is history.”
It was during Owens’ senior year that he began to realize he was on the same level as the receivers from the big schools and after a week at the Senior Bowl, he was convinced. So were the NFL scouts.
“I remember just being in a dorm room watching college football, watching Michigan and Penn State, Auburn, Alabama,” he said. “I remember some of those guys, Amani Toomer, Bobby Engram, Derrick Mayes … I saw them running their routes and I’m like ‘Man, they’re not that much better than I am.’ And that gave me a lot of confidence throughout the course of the week. I think that’s where I began to have a lot of confidence in myself.
“These guys, they do the same thing that I do as far as running a route. They just play in a bigger venue. We’ve talked about Power Five schools and where the Southern Conference is right now. I think we’re making strides. Sitting here today … we have a Hall of Famer going to a Southern Conference school. Maybe that sheds some light on the growth and where we are today.”
Owens was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers and played 15 years in the NFL. He made one appearance in the Super Bowl. In a losing effort with the Philadelphia Eagles and playing with a torn ankle ligament, he caught nine passes for 122 yards against the New England Patriots.
“I can’t say it was a dream come true because I never dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” he said. “But I took advantage of every opportunity that I could and it landed me to play in the Super Bowl. Just to play in the Super Bowl — we’re not all as fortunate as Tom Brady — that’s one I will remember.”
Owens, who infamously celebrated on the Dallas Cowboys star logo at midfield before being flattened by George Teague in 2000, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, but even that came with controversy. He decided to hold his own induction ceremony. Instead of going to Canton, Ohio, to join the rest of his class, he celebrated with Chattanooga fans at the McKenzie Arena on campus.
Despite being near the top of the career statistical list in several receiving categories, Owens was not elected to the Hall of Fame until his third try. He says his absence in Canton wasn’t a result of those perceived snubs.
“It wasn’t really me trying to upstage Canton or those guys in the Hall of Fame, but I wanted to do something special for the people that have supported me,” he said. “That’s where it began, where I built the foundation of who I was. It gave me a platform to really tell my story, because it wasn't really about me. It was really about the people that helped me.”
