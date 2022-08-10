For Josh Owens, it was better than an Oscar or Emmy. The 19-year-old Hampton racer took home a “Wally” on Saturday at Bristol Dragway.
Owens rocketed down the track in 5.269 seconds at 150.64 mph in his blue dragster to win the Super Pro race at the weekend’s DER Bracket Series event. The track’s 2021 Super Pro champion crossed the finish line ahead of runner-up Buddy Fleenor from Rogersville, who made a 4.787-second pass at 141.76 mph.
The win was made more special as drivers who won Saturday races received a “Wally” trophy, made in the likeness of NHRA founder Wally Parks.
Another Carter County racer, Caleb Johnson from Elizabethton, continued his domination of the Motorcycle class. Johnson won Saturday’s race, going 5.866 seconds and 117.59 mph to beat Randy Hartley from Piney Flats in the final. He dispatched six-time track champion Jerry Turner from Bluff City in Sunday’s final.
Cole Mason from Morristown doubled up with wins in both the Pro and Sportsman classes. He beat fellow Morristown racer Randall Bolden in the Pro final, and edged Logan Bowers from Blountville in the Sportsman final.
Justin McMillan from Castlewood, Virginia took home the trophy for the Trophy class. His run of 7.915 seconds at 85.95 mph was enough to get the best of Tyler Street from Elizabethton in the final.
Saturday’s Junior Dragster winners included: Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Division 1), Braden McCown from Whitesburg, Kentucky (Division 2) and Braylee Griffith (Division 3). Channing Byrd from Church Hill was the Division 1 runner-up.
Johnson City racer Jake Ball drove his Pontiac Astro station wagon to the Pro victory on Sunday. Ball had a near perfect .001 start as he downed the Chevy S-10 of Kaden Haynes from Mt. Carmel in the final round.
Lee Ford from Jonesborough took home the Sportsman check, driving his Vega a final-round victory over Bristol’s John Nelson. Danny Guinn from Bluff City was the winner in Trophy. His 1972 Camaro outdistanced Kentucky racer Megan McCown in a 2016 Scion.
Joey Ramsey from Whitesburg, Kentucky was the winner in the featured Super Pro class. Jesse Ray from Church Hill posted a runner-up finish.
Troy Barton from Gray captured the Junior Dragster, Division 2 victory. Bailey scored the weekend sweep in Division 1, while North Carolina driver Kenzie Whitley won on a holeshot over Blountville’s Tucker Brown in Division 3.
The DER Bracket Series wraps up with a final race weekend August 26-28.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
More drag racing is on tap this weekend at Cherokee Race Park.
The 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip has a test-and-tune and gamblers races scheduled for Friday night. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with time trials to begin at 6 p.m. for an IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race.
At the end of the season, the track’s points leaders, who are IHRA members, will qualify for the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals on October 12-15 at Holly Springs, Mississippi.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Racing returns to the “Concrete Jungle” on Friday night, highlighted by a pair of NASCAR Weekly Series 35-lap Late Model Stock features.
The Sportsman, Street Stock, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street classes are also on tap at the 3/8-mile concrete oval. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying, followed by racing around 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
After rain forced the postponement of Food City Night at the Pine, it has been rescheduled for Saturday.
It features racing in five classes highlighted by a 50-lap Late Model race. The Pure 4, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Bombers will also be on track. Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. with kids’ rides in race cars at 6 p.m. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Volunteer Speedway is hosting the $11,000-to-win “Shootout at the Gap” on Saturday night.
It features the Steel Block Bandits vs. the Topless Outlaw Dirt Racing Series. It’s the largest purse for both series with drivers getting $500-to-start in the A-Main.
There will be four $100-to-win heat races in addition to a $600-to-win race for non-qualifiers. Also on tap are features for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps to begin at 7 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is set to return to Muddy Creek Raceway for a Saturday race.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Practice starts at 10 a.m. with racing in multiple classes to follow. The practice and race orders will be posted on the Victory Sports Racing Facebook page the day of the event.
A few of the local riders participated in the Mega Series North Carolina State Championship last weekend. Haley Ball from Kingsport won the Women’s race with Lindsay Britt from Johnson City second.
Eddie Branch from Bristol rode his KTM to the 55+ division victory and Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City was runner-up in the “Vet MX Warrior Class.”