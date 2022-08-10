For Josh Owens, it was better than an Oscar or Emmy. The 19-year-old Hampton racer took home a “Wally” on Saturday at Bristol Dragway.

Owens rocketed down the track in 5.269 seconds at 150.64 mph in his blue dragster to win the Super Pro race at the weekend’s DER Bracket Series event. The track’s 2021 Super Pro champion crossed the finish line ahead of runner-up Buddy Fleenor from Rogersville, who made a 4.787-second pass at 141.76 mph.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

