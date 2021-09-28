Just a few hours after celebrating his Super Pro championship in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway, Josh Owens was hitting the links at Johnson City Country Club.
Owens, from Hampton, is a freshman on the Milligan University golf team. Over the weekend, the 18-year-old wrapped up the championship in the featured class at Bristol Dragway. He ended with 435 points to 393 for runner-up Seth Street from Richlands, Virginia.
It was Owens’ first full season in Super Pro after entering the class late in 2020. Owens smiled when he talked of brother Dru and getting the upper hand in their sibling rivalry.
“I’ve had to hear a lot from my older brother where he won a championship in the Junior Dragsters,” Owens said. “For me to win this, I got one up on him.”
He also got one up on the tough competition. Owens had one win on the season, but after a tough start, he was the model of consistency.
“It didn’t start out how I wanted. I won one round the first weekend,” he said. “Then in a stretch of four races, the worst I did was the quarterfinals. I have to thank God for all of it. Everything just started getting better. My reaction time was better. My confidence went up and my car started running more consistent.”
Owens learns patience from golf with Cattails at MeadowView ranking as his favorite course. He practices the drag racing reaction times with a portable tree with an iPad. But, the real moment comes when he’s sitting in the dragster at the starting line.
“I would hate to know what my heart rate is when I’m staging the car,” he said. “I try to take as many deep breaths as I can.”
Other season champions were: Tim Griffith from Cedar Bluff, Virginia (Pro); John Nelson from Bristol (Sportsman), Jamie Radford from Radford, Va. (Trophy), and Russell Justus from Whitesburg (Motorcycle).
Junior Dragster champions were: Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Division 1), Piper Corey from Banner Elk, N.C. (Division 2) and Radford, Virginia’s Phillip Radford (Division 3). Blountville racers Autumn Wright and Tucker Brown finished runner-up in their Junior divisions.
Jerry Turner of Bluff City headlined the Saturday race winners. He bested Thorn Hill’s John Reid in the Motorcycle final. With the strong weekend, the six-time track champion was runner-up to Justus in the points.
Saturday winners also included Wayne Bailey (Super Pro), Griffith and Nelson in their respective classes and Justin McMillan (Trophy). Caleb Johnson, a senior on the Elizabethton football team and a top Motorcycle race, was runner-up driving a Camaro in the Trophy class.
Cameron Lucas won Junior Dragster, Division 3, while Bailey and Corey ruled their races.
Johnson won the Motorcycle race Sunday as Amy McKinney from Elizabethton won the Trophy class. It was a battle of the far ends of Hawkins County in Super Pro with Mooresburg’s Jamie Bean winning over Kendra Hall from Mt. Carmel.
Other Sunday winners were Doug Lephew (Pro), John Isom (Sportsman), Adeline Pourcho (Jr. Dragster, Division 1), Corey (Division 2) and Brianna Bailey (Division 3).
FALL FLING
Bristol Dragway will host the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling this week with some of the best bracket racers in the country battling it out for over $400,000 in prizes.
The FST Carburetors Wednesday Warm-up will pay $15,000 with the Moser Engineering $25,000-to-win on Thursday. ATI Performance Friday features a $100,000 main event.
The 5-day event concludes with the JEGS Performance $25,000 Saturday where all round money will be doubled. It’s a tribute to Fling co-promoter Kyle Seipel, who died in June after a long battle with cancer.
“We had a tough year losing my best friend and business partner Kyle Seipel,” said Fling event promoter Peter Biondo. “Without Kyle, I needed to find another way to get racer feedback. We ended up putting out a vote to the racers for Saturday’s Purse. The options were to either double the winner prize from $25,000 to $50,000, or to double all the round money. Racers chose to double the round money and that’s what we are going to do. I know Kyle will be proud and it’s a fitting way to end the Fling season in his honor.”
The Kyle Seipel ‘Never Give Up’ Award returns, where one racer who faces adversity throughout the week will be presented with $1,000 and a custom crystal plaque.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Rogersville racer Zach Helton continued his winning ways at his hometown drag strip, taking Saturday’s Pro race at Cherokee Race Park. Helton drove his familiar Chevy Lumina that he used to qualify for the 2019 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals in Memphis.
Danny Lynch drove a white Mustang to victory in the No Box class. Cherokee Race Park is sending a team to the IHRA Division 9 (Raiders) Summit Team Finals at Darlington (S.C.) Dragway this week with others looking to qualify for the IHRA World Finals on Oct. 15-17.
Action returns to the Rogersville track Oct. 8 with a test-and-tune followed by the third annual Makinna Smith Memorial Race on Oct. 9. Seventy percent of the proceeds from the race featuring Pro, No Box, Sportsman, Bike and Junior classes go to the Hawkins County Humane Society in honor of Smith.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Paul Stanley was the star of last Saturday’s racing at Lonesome Pine Raceway, driving his blue No. 40 machine to the win in the Pure 4 feature at the 3/8-mile asphalt track.
The race featured 20 cars with Larry Yeary finishing a close second, officially two-tenths of a second behind Stanley. William Hale, Steven Watts and James Hicks rounded out the top five.
Rob Austin drove his No. 18 Camaro to the Pure Street victory with Mike Mays and Austin’s brother, Doug, taking the second and third positions. Kevin Reynolds and Ricky Payne finished fourth and fifth.
Brett Compton drove his blue Mustang to the win in the Mod 4 race, nearly 2.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Joseph White. Chris Amburgey, Billy Duty and Dakota Stanley rounded out the top five.
Brandon Keen won a 14-car strong Enduro race and Bianka Powell was the ladies’ Powder Puff winner.
Monster Trucks invade the Coeburn, Virginia, track this weekend with three days of “Monster Truck Mania.” The show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, leading up to a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.