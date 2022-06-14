Angelle Sampey had both the thrill of victory and a sense of relief after winning the Pro Stock Motorcycle portion of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in 2021.
Her Suzuki was fast, but also hard to handle, going over the tunnels at Bristol Dragway, which can create a bumpy ride. It put her focus more on getting the bike safely down the race track than trying to achieve a top speed. However, the result ended in her 45th career victory.
While she is happy to hear work has been done to alleviate some of the bumps, she’s bringing the same approach to Bristol for this weekend's drag races.
“I’m not thinking about racing, only thinking about getting the bike down the racetrack — and that's exactly what needs to happen,” she said. “We’re working on getting me where I need to be because my motorcycle is super fast, super strong. My Vance and Hines Suzuki is everything I need it to be to win. I just have to get my head in the right place.”
While Sampey is a three-time world champion and holds the distinction of the winningest female racer in NHRA history, she’s not immune to fear. Matter of fact, the 52-year-old spoke of some of the challenges she faced going 200 mph down on a tough track.
“The track had some fairly significant bumps that upset the motorcycle,” she said. “When a tire is lifted off the ground and it starts to spin and wiggle, it blows the tune-up out of the water. The shift light comes on when it’s not supposed to and you have to completely switch to autopilot.
“You’re shifting off feel, the sound of momentum of the motorcycle. It’s a really tough task to get these high-powered motorcycles down a racetrack that’s not very smooth. It gets out of control and will start wiggling on you, and it starts messing with your head. That’s not something I like to deal with.”
It became more of a mental challenge as the weekend went on. By the time of Sunday eliminations, her emotions were split between wanting to win the race or simply wanting to get the weekend over.
“We go up there for the first round and I’m just genuinely scared to get down the track,” she said. “I not only got down the racetrack but got the wind light and I was like, ‘Oh great, I got to do this again.’ So I had to collect myself, gather my thoughts and just focus on getting the job done.
“That’s when my target of getting the motorcycle straight down the racetrack became very important to me. I did not want to be leaning off the motorcycle and doing anything that was out of the ordinary with all these bumps. So, I got out there for the second round was even still thinking to myself, ‘If I win, great. If I don’t, great. I don't have to do this again.’”
Sampey kept winning and by the time she reached the final, her attitude changed to some degree. Instead of simply getting down the track, she tried to race hard as well. She posted a .010 reaction time and finished with a 6.773-second elapsed time at 196.85 mph to beat fellow Suzuki rider Karen Stoffer for the victory.
Still, her emotions were split between joy and relief.
“When I pull off the racetrack, it’s normally the emotions for winning overcome me so much that you see the tears and the excitement,” she said. “But this time, it was just an emotion and relief that I would did not have to go down the race track again.
“That was my first thought, ‘This day is over and I don’t have to do this again.’ I’m very grateful to Bristol Dragway and all who have done work to improve the surface. I’m actually looking forward to being there, defending my title and keeping my fingers crossed that we can do it again.”