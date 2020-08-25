For members of the Tennessee Outlaws, it’s a second chance to play the game they love.
The semi-pro football team based in Kingsport enables some to relive their glory days. For others, it’s a fresh opportunity, their chance to shine.
Players from their early 20s up to 43 gathered at Dobyns-Bennett High School on Saturday to practice for the upcoming season.
Peyton Kegley played wide receiver at Sullivan East High School. The 23-year-old is now the team’s starting quarterback and throws the ball to players like the athletic Billy Stoots.
“I love the game and some of the guys out here I’ve played against for years in different sports,” Kegley said. “It’s like any team I’ve played on. We’re looking to move forward and win a championship.”
Kegley explained it’s a lot different than high school, where the coaches have a set schedule of conditioning, lifting weights, practices, etc. Now with a job starting at 5 a.m. daily, it falls on himself as an individual to stay in shape and be prepared for the team’s weekly practices.
The Outlaws have a 12-game schedule in the Alliance Football League. However, they can play up to 20 times counting scrimmages.
Other league teams include the East Tennessee River Cats based out of Chattanooga and the Roanoke Rush. There are teams from Knoxville and Maryville, while the league stretches all the way to Florida.
As for the Outlaws’ roster, players come from all over the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia with a few from the Middlesboro, Ky., area. Wes Langley, the Outlaws general manager, said others interested in playing can reach him through the teams Facebook page. The current need is for more offensive linemen.
Justin Grubb is another Sullivan East alumni on the team. At 32, the Outlaws linebacker is glad to get out there and have another chance to deliver the big hit. More than that, he loves being a part of the team.
“I’ve missed it. This is my first year back since high school,” Grubb said. “I missed the teamwork, the camaraderie, the feeling you have of playing under the lights on Fridays. It’s great being out here with these guys. We’re all pretty tight and try to look out for each other.”