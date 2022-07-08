It was the final home game for the Tri-Cities FC Otters and the team sent the fans home happy.
Agustin Ortiz scored in the 74th minute and the Otters beat Dalton Redwolves SC 1-0 Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The game was delayed for an hour and 20 minutes as a thunderstorm rolled through the area. About 200 hearty souls stayed and their spirits were buoyed when the decision to re-open the beer garden after the delay was made.
“The crowd tonight was incredible,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “Their enthusiasm was so loud and so fun. It just drove us on. I loved it when they were razzing the other team and being that 12th man.”
That enthusiasm hit a crescendo when Ortiz went on the attack just outside the penalty area. He appeared to be thwarted when his initial foray was stopped, but the ball somehow found its way back to his Ortiz’s foot and his right-footed blast hit so hard it lifted the bottom of the net off the ground.
“He is something,” Strickland said of Ortiz, who plays at Anderson University after starting his college career at Lees-McRae. “The kid needs to be playing pro. He is fantastic on and off he field. In training every day, he’s like that. Physically, mentally, he’s mature and is a leader. He’s a top player.”
David Panter appeared to give the Otters an insurance goal when he scored from close range after a header from Jan Gruhn, but after a wild celebration, they realized the goal was disallowed because Panter was offside. It was the second game in a row he had a goal disallowed by an offsides call.
Tri-Cities, which stretched its winning streak to three games after snapping a five-game skid, evened its record to 6-6 in the USL League Two South Central Division. Dalton fell to 4-6-2.
“The spirit, the fight of this group of guys was fantastic,” Strickland said. “The fans stuck around for that hour. It was an exciting night. I thought we were dominant again. It was coming and coming and we got a good breakthrough.”
The Otters close the season with games at Asheville on Tuesday and Peachtree City on July 16.