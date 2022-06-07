Otters logo

It was another scoreless night for the Tri-Cities FC Otters.

One Knoxville came to TVA Credit Union Ballpark and put a 4-0 thrashing on Tri-Cities in a USL League Two game Tuesday night. It was the third consecutive shutout loss by the Otters, who haven’t scored since the first half of a 3-2 win against Tennessee SC on May 28.

The Otters had dropped their two previous games, 2-0 at home to Asheville City and 1-0 at the SC United Bantams on Saturday.

Stephen Afrifa-Kodua, Max McNulty and Bernardo Monteiro scored in a 10-minute span in the first half for Knoxville. Lucas Sunesson added the closing goal in the 83rd minute.

The Otters fell to 3-4-0. Knoxville moved into first place in the South Central Division at 5-1-1. It was Knoxville’s second win over Tri-Cities, which returns home on Saturday for a game against Tennessee SC out of the Nashville area.

