They didn’t get to play this year, but that hasn’t stopped the Tri-Cities Otters FC from expanding.
The team, a mem- ber of USL League Two, announced it will be fielding an entry in the newly formed USL Academy League. The new squad will be for players U-15 to U-19 and will be considered the Otters’ reserves.
“Right now, unless you live in an MLS city, you can’t get looked at by a pro team,” Otters president and coach David Strickland said Tuesday. “There are so many USL teams out there, the academy is for players to be able to be seen at a pro level. Now they’ll have more opportunities to be exposed.”
USL League Two is on the fourth tier on the pyramid of United States soccer. The new USL Academy League will be one rung below.
“This is a new process that’s evolving,” said Strickland, whose Otters team didn’t play this summer when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m very excited about it. There’s going to be a ton of hard work, but it’s going to be really good.”
The USL Academy League is scheduled to play a 10-month season. February is for training and then the competitive season is broken up into three segments consisting of three months each.
The Otters will come in as a part-time team and won’t compete until May. They’ll be full-time members starting in 2022. Strickland says he sees carrying a player pool of between 40 and 50 players. They will come from about a 100-mile radius of the Tri-Cities.
Strickland, who also coaches the Science Hill boys and girls soccer teams, said he wanted to stress that the new team won’t be taking players away from their current clubs or high school teams.
“We’re along beside them, not trying to interfere with them,” he said. “The landscape is hard enough. To have the idea that somebody is going to come in and start snatching players, that’s not what we’re doing. We’re giving the opportunity to their best players based on their recommendations.
“We’re not replacing clubs or taking players away from any clubs. The players will be able to practice and play with their current club. This is for the few elite players that can get called up and play some games or train and then go back to their club.”
If the team has its way, money won’t be an issue for players to participate.
“The ultimate goal we’re working on,” Strickland says, “is that all the kids that play in this do not have to pay one penny to be there. Hopefully it will be 100% funded through sponsorships. There’s a couple of groups that have done it this way and they’ve shared with us on how to do it. We want there to be no barriers for kids to be able to play.”
The Otters Academy will compete against North Carolina FC (Cary, N.C.), Wake FC (Wake County, N.C.), the North Carolina Fusion (Greensboro, N.C.), Virginia Beach United, Charlotte Eagles, Charlotte Independence and Combine Rush Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.).