A day after the Appalachian League baseball season began, TVA Credit Union Ballpark is being converted to a soccer stadium.
The Tri-Cities FC Otters will play their first regular-season game at their new home Friday, playing host to Lionsbridge FC in a USL League Two contest at 7 p.m.
The Otters played an exhibition game at the ballpark last month. Since then, they’ve been on the road to open the season. The team comes into the home opener with one win and two losses, having beaten North Carolina U-23 5-0 in their last game. The losses were to the West Virginia Chaos (1-0) and Carolina Dynamo (3-1).
Guillermo Segovia, a Spanish striker from Florida Tech, and Lars Brinkman, a Dutch forward from Illinois-Springfield, come into the home opener as the Otters’ leading scorers. Both players scored twice against North Carolina U-23.
Lionsbridge FC, a team out of Northern Virginia, comes in 3-1-1 and has scored 14 goals in its five games.
The Otters previously played at Kermit Tipton Stadium at Science Hill High School. In their new home, fans can enjoy beer as well as other concessions. The location change is a joint venture between the Otters and Boyd Sports, which handles the stadium’s operations.
Tickets are available at the gate and are $10 for general admission. A select number of on-field seats are available for $15.