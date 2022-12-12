The Tri-Cities FC Otters, Johnson City’s top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year.
The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.
In October, the Otters began a program trying to draw community members to buy shares in the team.
The team’s statement:
“For seven years the primary staff here at Otter Soccer has largely volunteered their time and treasure to make the team a reality. However, fielding a soccer team at this level is a complicated and intense endeavor — one we can no longer take on without financial support.
“Unfortunately, our community investment campaign has not progressed the way we had hoped and needed in order to properly serve our players, staff and community.
“After long discussions and due consideration, Otter Soccer has determined that it is in the organization’s best interest that we take the next year off from fielding a team and do the planning, development and structural work to make sure the Otters can be as strong as possible going forward.
“We thank you for your support and are hopeful for 2024.”
The Otters, who played the last two seasons at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, were competitive on the field, finishing fourth in the 10-team South Central Division last summer with a record of 7-7-0.