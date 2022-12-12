The Tri-Cities FC Otters, Johnson City’s top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year.

The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.

