The Tri-Cities FC Otters are back after a year off.
The team hasn’t played a game since July 13, 2019, and local soccer fans will again have a team to call their own this summer.
“It seems like it’s been forever-ago,” Otters coach/president David Strickland said. “It’s going to be great to step back on the field and see that jersey playing again and people talking about it.”
When the Otters step on the field for home games this season, they’ll be doing it in a new home. The team is playing at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, home of the city’s Appalachian League baseball team. The Otters would have played there last season, but the schedule was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be different,” Strickland said about squeezing a soccer field into a baseball stadium. “I’m used to a field that’s a soccer field, not a baseball stadium. We’re setting it up more for the fan experience so they can enjoy the environment with food and beverage and things for the kids to do. I think it's going to be really good.”
Fans can get a sneak peek at the setup Sunday when the Otters play host to Appalachian FC of Boone, North Carolina, in an exhibition game at 2 p.m.
“It will be a good chance to see where we are chemistry wise, connectivity wise and where we need to improve,” Strickland said.
The Otters play in USL League Two, an amateur development league that bills itself as “Path to Pro.” The Tri-Cities players are mostly from colleges around the southeast.
Nine Southern Conference players, including six current or former East Tennessee State players, are on the team. Milligan and King universities are also represented.
Also on the team’s roster this year will be former Science Hill star Wilfred Williams, who has played professionally since being drafted by the MLS’ Sporting Kansas City.
The Otters will have a definite international flavor this summer with players from Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, England, the Netherlands, Spain, Israel, Liberia, Uganda and Canada on the roster.
“Our quality seems to be really good,” Strickland said. “The number of quality players we have this year is much larger. We’ve got some really exciting guys, some kids who are really good at free kicks and finishing. Defensively, we seem to be stronger than what I’ve seen in the past.”
The team opens the regular season May 14. The first four games are on the road before the June 4 home opener against Lionsbridge FC.
Johnson City Brewing Co. has concocted a special brew called Otter Water for the team and its fans. It will be on tap at home games
“We’re super excited to get it going again,” Strickland said. “It’s been a ton of work to this point and we’re ready to go.”