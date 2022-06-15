On the hottest day of the year so far, the Tri-Cities Otters were ice cold in Wednesday’s USL League Two soccer game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
After being tied at the half, the Otters gave up three late goals and fell to the SC United Bantams 3-0.
With the loss, the Otters (3-6) dropped their fifth consecutive game and have lost all four of their home contests so far, being outscored 12-1 in the process.
“We’re giving up goals, but we’re not scoring goals,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “In the first half, we created opportunities, but there was not quality. It’s massively frustrating and I don’t mind saying it.”
In the first half, SC United had a chance when Tom Marriott took a free kick that was not more than 25 yards out. Thankfully for the Otters, his shot was high and the game was scoreless at the break.
SC United (4-3) got a goal from Marriott in the 50th minute when he tore through a pair of defenders on his way to the game’s first tally.
The chances had been there in the first half for the Otters, but nothing seemed to go right in the second half after going down a goal.
“To me, that’s an excuse,” Strickland said. “Going into the game, you know you can score a goal first or they can score first. You’ve got to be able to play the full 90 minutes and if you have a goal scored on you, you can’t duck your head.
“If that’s what it is, this level is too much for you.”
After Otters defender Jan Gruhn picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 81st minute — which also came with a red card and automatic removal from the game — the Tri-Cities squad got torched on defense.
SC United’s Aboubacar Tradre scored in both the 82nd and 85th minutes to put the game out of reach.
The Otters have performed almost flawlessly on the road — winning three of four — but are having trouble at home as they have been shut out three times and their only goal came off of a lucky rebound.
And for the second consecutive game, Tri-Cities had a player pick up a red card, which also comes with a one-game suspension in the next match.
“I’m terribly frustrated with our home performances,” Strickland said. “When we go on the road, we’re unbelievably strong.
“We’ve got a 10-day break and we’re going to do a lot of dissecting, looking at each other and at every position. We’re going to find the right fit and chemistry.”