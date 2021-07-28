DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville Otterbots scored in bunches to sweep the Johnson City Doughboys in their Appalachian League baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at American Legion Park.
Danville took a 9-4 win in the opener and followed it up with a 9-0 victory in the nightcap.
GAME ONE
The Otterbots had a four-run sixth inning to take the 9-4 win over the Doughboys, who committed three errors in the game.
Johnson City, which was the home team in the rescheduled game from an earlier rainout, outhit Danville 10-8, but it didn’t matter with the first four batters of the sixth inning getting on base.
Morgan Colopy tripled and scored on an error to get the inning started for the Otterbots.
Cherokee Nichols had two RBIs for Johnson City, including a ground out in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-3 tie. Ashton King, an ETSU product, had a solo home run in the fifth to briefly put the Dougboys ahead. Alan Espinal had an RBI earlier for the team’s first score.
Joe Vetrano kept up his hot streak, going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Landon Maynard suffered the loss, while Chad Coles went six innings for Danville in the victory.
GAME TWO
Danville scored three runs in both the first and third innings to gain a clear advantage in the 9-0 victory.
Johnson City avoided an even larger blowout when Colopy hit into a fielder’s choice with bases loaded in the fifth inning. The Otterbots had plenty of scoring opportunities with 11 hits and four Doughboys errors.
Ricky Jimenez with a double and Jaxson Crull with a single had all the offense for Johnson City. Walker Trusley suffered the loss, giving up four hits and six runs (three earned) in 21/3 innings.
Danville got another strong six-inning pitching performance, this time by Gavin Kinney, who gave up only two hits and struck out five. Jake Crawford finished with three innings of no-hit baseball.
The pair of hurlers had plenty of support on the offensive end, particularly by Jacob Steinberg, who had a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Colopy also scored twice.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at 7 p.m.