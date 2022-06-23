Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four contests, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center.
The fight will be for the Showcase Pro Middleweight (185-pound) title. O’Sullivan, 27, is ranked second out of all middleweights in the state of Tennessee. He’s yet to go the distance in any fight.
He won his pro debut by first-round submission and the last three by first-round knockouts.
Jordan, a 33-year-old fighter out of Iowa with an 11-7-1 record, is the 23rd-ranked middleweight in the Midwest. He’s ranked No. 3 in the Hawkeye State, which is known for its championship wrestling, dating back to the days of two-time NCAA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Gable.
However, O’Sullivan is no stranger to working on the ground, easily winning an 7-0 over Knoxville’s Chris Bond in a submission grappling match back in January’s Showcase 23 event.
Randall Austin Jr., another Johnson City fighter with a 4-0 record, will face Georgia fighter Shamel Findley (3-1) in a co-main event at 125 pounds.
Findley is a big puncher with knockouts in his last three fights. But, Austin is a well-rounded fighter. He has displayed good boxing skills to complement his background in wrestling, judo and jiu-jitsu.
In addition, fans have a chance to meet and talk to Chandler Cole, who was recently showcased on The Ultimate Fighter, Season 30.
There are eight pro fights overall including Kingsport’s Dalton Goins against Kiara West at 135 pounds.
Other contests include: Jesse Romans versus Anthony Wilson at 205 pounds and Knoxville’s Parker Wadman against Tony ”The Snake” Rogers at 155 pounds.
There’s another Tony Rogers, this one nicknamed ”The Tyrant,” against Garrett Sharp at 145 pounds. Dre Miley, known for his flashy trunks and fast punches, will face ”Little Big Man” Marcus Levester at 140.
There’s also a women’s pro fight with Whittany Pyles out of Christiansburg, Virginia, facing Knoxville fighter Christina Adcock.
Three more amateur MMA fights dot the card, along with a heavyweight kickboxing bout between Zach Mannon from Jonesville, Virginia and Dale Dodds from Greeneville.
It is a rematch from their fight at Showcase MMA 11 which Mannon won by strikes in the second round.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first fight is scheduled for 6 p.m.