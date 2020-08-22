KINGSPORT — Sullivan South has had a rich football history throughout its 40-year existence.
The first real taste of sustained success for the Rebels came in the early 1990s, and some of the key victories in that stretch were thanks to all-state running back Jeremy Osborne.
During Osborne’s three years on the team, toting the pigskin in Colonial Heights, South didn’t lose at home in the regular season. When Osborne graduated in 1994, he left as the school’s all-time leading rusher and all-time leading scorer.
He accumulated more than 2,000 yards and earned a scholarship to continue his career on the gridiron at Furman.
“The community support that we got at South was second-to-none,” Osborne said. “South had always had a successful athletics program, and along with guys like Ralph Nelson and Sam Haynie, we were just able to build on that success.”
In 1991, South went from being in the cellar of the Big 10 to winning the conference and finishing the regular season 10-0.
That included a 30-0 shellacking of D-B, which was the first time the Indians had been shut out since the 1986 state playoffs against Knox Halls.
“That was a very convincing win,” Osborne said. “Death Valley was packed and we set the tone from the beginning. Both times we beat D-B at home were big deals at the time.”
Osborne remarked that having guys like Haynie and Nelson to run behind was what made the Rebels so successful.
“Those two guys were on another level simply because of their size and how well they moved for their size,” he said. “We had good offensive lines the entire time I was at South.”
Even though the Rebels were an impressive 29-1 in the regular season from 1991-93, the playoffs were a different story.
South was ousted from the Class AAA’s first round in Kingsport in Osborne’s sophomore and junior years, dropping a close game with Greeneville in 1991 (14-13 in overtime) and falling to Cocke County in 1992 (20-6).
“That game against Cocke County was rough,” he said. “They stuffed the run every single time on us and we had to go to the pass. I think we threw like six interceptions that game.”